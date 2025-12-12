The benefits of the Emirates NBA Cup continue to outweigh any complaints you may hear regarding the early season NBA tournament which will conclude in Las Vegas on Monday. While the Pacers made the most of their run to the Finals two years ago, the past two years have provided a nice break in the early schedule to regroup, practice and rest those players who have been playing a heavy load.

The schedule break with three days off this week and three more next week helped the Pacers go all in to win on Monday when they beat the visiting Kings, 116-105. After amassing a 19-point lead early in the third quarter, the Pacers let it all slip away and then some in the fourth quarter after an 11-0 run by the Kings.

But the starting unit for the Pacers, weren’t letting the win slip away on this night. Lead dogs, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin all played around 35 minutes with the days off following the game, and all three delivered.

Siakam finished with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Mathurin added 25 points and 6 rebounds. However, Nembhard emerged as the closer when it mattered, enjoying a battle with his childhood hero, Russell Westbrook. Russ had a monster triple double with 24 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, but Nembhard countered with 28 points, 12 assists and 4 rebounds including 12 points at winning time in the fourth quarter. While Nembhard kept the offense flowing, he also did a strong job on the defensive end, keeping Zach LaVine from catching fire like we’ve seen from him in the past at the Fieldhouse.

Freshly minted two-way player, Ethan Thompson also played a big role after being added to the starting lineup, creating the 16th unique starting lineup of the season. Thompson’s stat line doesn’t look real impressive with 6 points and 5 rebounds, but while Nembhard was making spotlight buckets down the stretch, Thompson was in the muck doing the dirty work keeping possessions alive on the offensive glass and finding his way to loose balls like he had a leather magnet in his hand.

With the win, the Pacers won consecutive games for the second time this season and move to 4-2 in their last six games. Improved health has something to do with the improved play, as does the fact those four wins came against the Wizards, the reeling Bulls (twice) and the Kings.

Roster update

The Pacers are starting to enjoy some good health news, starting with the return of Johnny Furphy last week. Kam Jones has been more involved in practice this week and appears close to returning or in the rook’s case, beginning his NBA career.

Quenton Jackson appears ready to roll when the Pacers return to action in Philly. On Thursday night, QJack played a game with the Noblesville Boom, so assuming there were no setbacks, he should be in the mix to return to action with the Pacers. Jackson will have around 45 games remaining with the Pacers on his 2-way contract so after playing on Thursday, it may make more sense to have him play on Sunday at home against the Wiz. Of course, there’s no doubt, if Jackson is needed in Philly, he will answer the call.

The Boom beat the Wisconsin Herd, 118-98 with Taelon Peter leading the way with 24 points and 4 assists. The Herd were lead by former Pacers and IU legend, Victor Oladipo with 21 points.

In addition to the injury update, the Pacers had to decide on their final roster spot with the 10-day contract options drying up. After signing Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a standard non-guaranteed contract following the release of Monte Morris, the Pacers decided shooting was more important as a niche skill for the roster so the let JRE go and signed Garrison Mathews to a similar standard contract. While JRE seemed to be a better all-around player, with the improved health, the Pacers could focus on the key skill of shooting as opposed to a guy who could play more minutes, if needed.

Haliburton update

Saving the best for last, kind of, as Tyrese Haliburton shared an update on his rehab while appearing on the NBA on Prime broadcast for the Eastern Conference NBA Cup quarterfinals. Haliburton has been giving monthly updates on Instagram and his latest included some relatively passive 3 on 3, non-contact action. During the broadcast, Haliburton said his goal was to begin playing some real one-on-one by the end of the month as he continues to progress ahead of schedule which isn’t real important since he will not be playing this season regardless. Here’s the full segments with Haliburton on Prime.

The Pacers return to action on Friday night in Philadelphia when they face the Sixers who have won three of their last four games while still working in Joel Embiid and Paul George alongside the speedy Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecomb. The Pacers resume their roll as underdog but should be in good shape to try to win their second road game.

Pacers vs. 76ers

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

When: Friday, December 12, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +7.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Ethan Thomas, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecomb, Dominick Barlow, Paul George, Joel Embiid

Injuries

Pacers: Quenton Jackson (hammy) - questionable, Ben Sheppard (calf) - out, Aaron Nesmith (knee) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

76ers: Joel Embiid (knee) - probable, Tyrese Maxey (illness) - probable, Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) - out, Hunter Sallis (shoulder) - out, Trendon Watford (adductor strain) - out