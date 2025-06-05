The Pacers made their way to OKC on Tuesday evening with a brief respite in Tulsa to wait out a round of thunderstorms. The bump in the road, or air, was no issue considering their schedule for Wednesday started with Media Day at 1:30 p.m. CT followed by practice.

The Thunder had their practice earlier in the day with their media time before the Pacers. If there were any hopes both teams had of Game 1 just being another game, the major media presence and attention for all of the players was a sure indication they will be playing on the biggest stage in basketball on Thursday.

Much attention has been focused on how the Pacers fast-paced and efficient offense will fare against the Thunder’s elite defensive pressure. Just like in past series, the Pacers will try to find a way to win four games, but they don’t have to win the same way each time. Corner threes are a Pacers strength and appear to be the spot the Thunder are willing to give up while stifling opponents elsewhere on the court.

A hot shooting night from three is a way the Pacers have won in the past, but considering their numbers in the corners, it will be interesting to see if the Thunder adjust their approach from the jump or wait until forced to. Likewise, the Pacers should have their counters locked and loaded, continuing to cut and move the ball for open looks elsewhere.

The other end of the floor may be more important for which team can control the action. The Pacers offense is much better when they can get out and run but that will require stops against the Thunder who will likely be much more attentive retreating after their makes unlike the Knicks. Of course, the Thunder makes also allow that league-leading defense to set up for at least 80 feet of fun, which won’t be much fun for Tyrese Haliburton.

Injuries shouldn’t have a major impact to begin the series with Jarace Walker being the only potential rotation player on either team not expected to play in Game 1. While Walker hasn’t played a ton in the playoffs, he is a plan B or C option the Pacers will not have available. Aaron Nesmith declared himself good to go on Wednesday after enjoying a few days off from game action to help his balky ankle heal.

An interesting subplot in the series are the Canadian players on both teams. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Andrew Nembhard have been playing with each other since they were kids in the Toronto area. Bennedict Mathurin and Lu Dort also grew up playing the game together in Montreal.

“I think it's a great opportunity for me, Lu, the whole Montreal city,” Mathurin said. “I think it's a great step in the right direction just to be able to go against each other. You know, Lu's a great friend of mine. I would call him brother right now, but we're enemies. Just going into the Finals, it's a great thing from where we from. The Haitian community, as well. I'm looking forward to play against him and create history.”

Makes for an interesting dynamic for the Pacers to have two players so familiar with two of the Thunder’s most impactful players. Certainly takes away the mystery and any intimidation heading into the start of the series.

Both teams appeared to survive media day lavishing the proper respect on their opponents and not stirring up any controversy that could be a distraction. Just one more sleep and then a long day while prepping for the 7:30 p.m. CT tip.

Can’t wait!

NBA FINALS Game 1: Pacers vs. Thunder

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

When: Thursday, June 5, 2025, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +9.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein

Injuries

Pacers: Jarace Walker (ankle) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Thunder: Nikola Topic (knee) - out