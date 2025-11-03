The Warriors have brought out the best in the Pacers at various times over the recent past. Maybe its something about the skill and intensity of of Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and now with Jimmy Butler in the mix, that brings an extra level of focus and attention to detail to avoid getting worked or goaded into mistakes.

Whatever it is, Aaron Nesmith and Quenton Jackson rose to the occasion to fortify another strong effort from Pascal Siakam and a bevy of solid role player contributions to beat the Dubs, 114-109.

After actually starting the half strong, flipping a 5-point deficit to a 4-point lead in about three minutes. But the Warriors punched back and finished the quarter on a 17-5 run, then pushed their lead to double digits in the fourth quarter as it felt like the Pacers may be about to let go of the rope when they were down 11 with just over six minutes remaining in the game.

Nope, not this time.

Instead, the Pacers finished the game on a 21-5 run with Jackson scoring 12 of his career high 25 points in the final quarter, including a 3-ball with about a minute to play that finally put the Pacers ahead in the game. Pascal Siakam followed with another three after Butler had tied the game. Then after a defensive stop, QJackson finished off the Dubs with a shifty little fade away middy off the glass.

The Fieldhouse approved as did the Pacers bench.

Tyrese Haliburton enjoyed QJack putting away the Warriors late on Saturday night. (Photo: FanDuel Sports Network)

Jackson added 10 assists with 0 turnovers to his 25-point scoring binge. Nesmith also had a career high scoring night, finishing with 31 points and making 5 of 11 threes which served as a nice bounce back after rough shooting night in the loss to Atlanta.

QJackson was 3 for 4 from 3-land, but other than Nesmith and Jackson, the Pacers weren’t exactly lighting it up from behind making just 10 of 33 tries. Siakam wasn’t real efficient but as usual, kept grinding for all of his 38 minutes on the court, finishing with 27 points and 5 rebounds.

Isaiah Jackson also had his bet game of the season with his effort in the second half and down the stretch in this one. IJax was active around the paint and able to draw some fouls and then more importantly, cash in all six of his free throws at winning time to finish with 10 points a 8 rebounds on the night.

QJackson’s effort reminded me of another time the Pacers found a surprise star to take down Steph and the boys. Andrew Nembhard lit up the Warriors for 31 in his rookie year to push the Pacers to a short-handed win at Golden State. Like that game, no one saw this effort coming from Jackson but when he got rolling the combo guard maintained his usual fierce effort and would not be denied at closing time.

Speaking of Nembhard, he was on the court about 30 minutes prior to the game going through a shooting working. While we don’t have a timeline for his return, the shoulder didn’t appear to be hampering his shot and the public showing has to at least be a positive sign that he is making progress working toward a return to action.

Bucks in town next

The Pacers are back in action on Monday night when Myles Turner returns to the Fieldhouse with the Bucks for the first time since his surprise departure in July. The departure wasn’t a surprise, but the Bucks as a landing spot, using up around $48 million in cap space this year (including Dame Lillard buyout) actually went further than a surprise into the level of shocking.

Turner hasn’t turned down any chances to talk into a microphone and is unable to hide his disdain for the Pacers front office which has often sounded like he’s taking shots at the city, fans and former teammates, as well. While there will surely be a tribute video for Turner, his welcome from the fans will likely be less welcoming.

The Bucks are off to a 4-2 start with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at an MVP level. They have also gotten a huge boost from guard Ryan Rollins who is filling in nicely for Lillard thus far. Turner has spent a lot of time on offense roaming around the perimeter and is starting to find the range from behind the arc after a tough start. Turner is averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks while making 11 of 34 (34%) threes so far.

Pacers vs. Bucks

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Monday, November 3, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Quenton Jackson, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson

Bucks: Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Gary Trent Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner

Injuries

Pacers: RayJ Dennis (back) - questionable, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Bennedict Mathurin (toe) - questionable, Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) - out, TJ McConnell (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) - out