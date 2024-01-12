The Wizards were just what the Pacers needed to begin a stretch of games without Tyrese Haliburton which will continue on the road starting Friday night in Atlanta.

The Pacers put in a strong team effort, working through an up and down first half before taking control of the game in the third quarter. The Wiz made a minor run early in the fourth quarter, but with TJ McConnell directing the action, the Pacers were able to push the lead back to double digits and ease their way home to the 112-104 win.

McConnell finished with 14 points and 8 assists, while Bruce Brown added 16 points, 6 assists and 9 rebounds to bolster the Hali-less backcourt on a rough shooting night for Andrew Nembhard. The Pacers utilized a 10-man rotation with only Myles Turner playing 30 minutes. Seven of the 10 players scored in double figures and the tenth man, Jordan Nwora chipped in 9 points.

Nwora made the rotation after Jalen Smith was ruled out with a sore back and he made the most of his minutes, scoring outside and inside while holding up well on the defensive end. He also had this gnarly finish in the lane which really woke up the Fieldhouse.

Just a solid team effort without much of the flash we are used to with Haliburton on the floor. But the team continued sharing the ball and finished with 31 assists on their 41 field goals while also remaining solid defensively. Just the type of start you want sans Haliburton with the next six games on the road.

Prior to the game, Carlisle mentioned that they are relieved Haliburton’s hamstring strain was not worse. Hali will join the team on the road so he can continue receiving treatment from the training staff.

Haliburton continues to lead East guards in All-Star voting

While the Pacers missed Haliburton on the floor, the All-Star guard still made headlines on the team’s off day when the NBA unveiled the second set up ASG voting results. Haliburton has gone past 2 million votes and leads all guards in the Eastern Conference which puts him in great shape to earn a starting nod for the game at the Fieldhouse in February.

Game Details

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

When: Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bruce Brown, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner

Hawks: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (shin) - questionable, Jalen Smith (sore back) - questionable, Jarace Walker (illness) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring) - out

Hawks: Garrison Mathews (ankle) - questionable, Mouhamed Gueye (lower back) - out, De'Andre Hunter (right knee) - out, Vit Krejci (left shoulder) - out, Wesley Matthews (calf) - out