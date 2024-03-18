The Pacers bounced back quickly on Saturday night, rallying from an early deficit to run away from the Nets. Good, solid and much needed win with no drama in the end.

You forget how nice that is some times.

After struggling to get Pascal Siakam involved enough offensively in their loss to the Bulls last Wednesday, the Pacers had no issues getting Siakam to do the heavy lifting in the win over the Nets.

Siakam had a game high, 28 points with 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. One of those steals was the signature play of the game after hounding the Nets on the perimeter, Siakam dove for a loose ball to send it the other way before eventually catching up with the play and finishing with a bucket at the rim. Thanks to AKRiley for posting the vid. This is the Siakam they need to rise up and take over games along with Tyrese Haliburton.

Photo: Bally Sports Indiana

The Pacers have now won three of their last four games, with strong second half defense showing up, again against the Nets as they held the visitors to just 43 second-half points. The Pacers also found a way to win while struggling mightily from behind the arc with just 6 makes on 30 3PAs. Tyrese Haliburton continues working through his case of the clanks making just one 3-ball after missing 8 attempts. Oof.

Now the Pacers face the Cavaliers on Monday, a team that seemed to find their grove around the All-Star break. However, while still in third place in the East, Cleveland’s injury report for Monday is lengthy and star studded, including both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley listed as out. That’s why the Pacers are 8-point favorites heading into Monday. No time to exhale for the Pacers since they’ve seen this movie before which includes Caris LeVert catching fire.

Does NBA referee emphasis impact Pacers?

On Friday, the league’s competition committee admitted to having referees focus on calling physical offensive plays differently in order to help find a better defense vs. offense balance, as Woj reported.

In a meeting with the NBA's competition committee Tuesday, the league office outlined an increased officiating focus on offensive players hunting out fouls and veering off pathways to the basket into defenders -- and how those points of emphasis have impacted a decrease in league scoring, according to a memo shared with teams and obtained by ESPN on Friday.

After reading stories from Tom Haberstroh and Ethan Strauss on the topic several days prior, I was trying to look to see how the Pacers’ numbers have changed in that regard. There was really nothing to grasp onto and then I realized what is really happening.

The NBA refs are calling the rest of the league they way we are used to the Pacers always being officiated. With the big emphasis on new rewarding offensive drives into traffic with foul shots, one can only think of Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin in particular, appearing to draw contact at the rim and then flailing their arms in frustration after no call is made. Welp, this is becoming common across the board and it is working quite well.

It is also working well for the Pacers since they don’t have to adjust to any changes. Just keep on playing the same way. Hopefully, this emphasis maintains as the games take on greater importance toward the end of the season and the playoffs.

Speaking of the playoffs, the Pacers made it through the weekend remaining in the sixth spot in the East which honestly isn’t looking too bad right now with the way other teams are playing. However, all games are must win and none more so than Monday night against a shorthanded Cavs team at the Fieldhouse.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Monday, Mar. 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -8

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Georges Nigang, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder)- out, Doug McDermott (calf) - out

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture) - out, Dean Wade (knee) - doubtful, Ty Jerome (ankle) - out, Evan Mobley (ankle) - out, Max Strus (knee) - out