Before leaving for Paris and their much anticipated games against the Spurs, the Pacers posted a nondescript, 115-102 win over the short-handed Sixers.

The win was the eighth in nine tries for the Pacers with all of the Ws by double-digits. Yet, this win was not inspiring on any level, somewhat blah if we’re being real. Mucked up by Nick Nurse and his zone defenses which the Pacers survived thanks to another solid defensive showing.

Wait, does it appear I’m complaining about a 13-point win by the Pacers against another NBA team? My bad. That is ridiculous and surely not even considered after the Pacers started the season 10-15. Now after a 14-4 stretch the bar has been raised.

So now the season resets, once again and hopefully this situation doesn’t break up all of the winning ways or better put, ways the Pacers have been winning of late.

The Pacers certainly earned a breather and can almost view their trip to Paris as a reward for sticking with their process and working it, now that they are healthy, to be playing at an elite level.

The Spurs on the other hand WILL be looking to flip their fortunes after losing their last three games before heading to Paris and 6 of their last 7 games overall. Fortunately, the Pacers should be plenty prepared with three practices in Paris since arriving, all appearing to be spirited from the clips.

The Pacers will continue to put their chemistry to the test with a full rotation healthy and available. Jarace Walker was the answer to a trivia question during a timeout of the Philly game. When they flashed to him on the bench late in the first half, he didn’t appear to be in the best of moods until he realized the camera was on him. To his credit, Walker was ready when his number was finally called late in the third quarter.

With Aaron Nesmith in the mix, Walker’s role will vary from game to game based on the opponent and situation. Rick Carlisle mentioned laying out the situation for Walker and looking at the practice clips, you can see Walker was with the ‘green’ group as the 11th man in the mix (zip through the Instagram pics and vids below to see the spirited highlights from the team’s first practice in Paris). Walker won’t be the only player impacted, as several reserve players will have to remain flexible in their roles from game-to-game as they try to keep winning main thing. Well, winning is the only thing at this point.

pacers A post shared by @pacers

The two games against the Spurs are the only games the Pacers will play over a 13-game period. We all know the success they have had after the practice time they enjoyed following the ‘Hornets Disaster’ which ignited the current 14-4 run. With plenty of prep time, combined with good health the Pacers just have to maintain the current edge they’ve played with defensively and they should be primed and ready to maintain that current level of elite play.

Obviously, the Spurs are not joke despite their recent struggles. With Victor Wembanyama playing at home in Paris, and a lineup with vets Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, the Spurs have more than enough problems to throw at the Pacers. These should be great games in front of a spirited crowd that will be like road games for the Pacers.

Hopefully, all of the off court distractions don’t let the Pacers exhale. They’ve been to a soccer game, had a gala level dinner event while also doing some sightseeing in Paris. No doubt the organization has warned the team about the last in-season trip to London around the same time in 2017. Paul George had a shoe release and plenty of parties during the off time in London. At game time, the Pacers appeared to forget why they made the trip.

The Nuggets beat the Pacers by 28 and it wasn’t that close. The funny thing about the complaints surrounding the game was that the Pacers let an out of shape, young center no one knew much about torch them all over the court. In hindsight, it doesn’t look so bad, but Nikola Jokic was not at near his MVP level in his second year in the league but he finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. The assists were both maddening and revealing at the time. Jokic was better than any Pacers player that day (PG was 2 for 12). Myles Turner had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 fouls also in his second year in the league.

So, again, hopefully Turner and others in the organization have shared that bit of Pacers lore with the current team. The Pacers will need all of the focus they have to keep Wembanyama from having a Jokic-like impact on the game. At least Wembanyama won’t sneak up on anyone this time around.

The game on Thursday will tip at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast by the Pacers FanDuel Sports Network crew from the FDSN studio in St. Louis. The broadcast will also be shown on NBA TV. The rematch on Saturday will be at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Pacers vs. Spurs

Where: Accor Arena, Paris, FR

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network/NBA TV

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -2

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Spurs: Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Victor Wembanyama

Injuries

Pacers: James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan (back) - questionable