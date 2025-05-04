The Pacers head to Cleveland for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final against the Cavs as 8-point underdogs. A relatively healthy number considering the teams matchup pretty well, but it is that matchup which doesn’t that line as disrespectful as it appears at first blush.

Both the Pacers and Cavs can get out and get buckets and if one team has it going better than the other, the idea said team could push a lead out past double-digits and not let up is quite probable. Add in the fact the Cavs are rested and ready to roll at home for Game 1 and, yeah, the Pacers face an uphill battle as the underdog.

The good news is that the Pacers often excel in such situation, as they enter Game 1 after a solid amount of rest, as well, while digesting all of the prognostications that have them putting up a good fight but falling short.

If you break down the frontcourt, backcourt and reserve rotations, the Cavs are indeed a bit better across the board. However, all of those parts have to combine for a team effort which is where the Pacers will seek their advantage, playing together for a second consecutive season under the bright lights of high stakes playoff games.

Frontcourt

The Pacers’ duo of Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam were quite impactful in round one of the playoffs and they face a different, but equally challenging matchup against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Siakam and Turner have to help bolster the Pacers offense, making the Cavs’ bigs work on the defensive end and then fight like hell on the boards to minimize the advantage Cleveland will likely have on the glass.

The length and quickness of Mobley and Allen present plenty of defensive issues for the Pacers offense to overcome. Mobley was the defensive player of the year and Allen can protect the rim in an instant. How they matchup with Turner and Siakam will be interesting considering Turner could draw Allen away from the rim if he has the 3-ball rolling.

In a tight series, there will no doubt be plenty of adjustments by both sides, not just from game-to-game but within each game. The Cavs are fine with playing an effective zone defense which can keep Allen inside. The Pacers offense against the zone has improved and held up well against the Bucks, but they will have to execute at a consistent high level to make Cleveland adjust away from it.

Backcourt

The status of Darius Garland, currently questionable with a toe injury that had him out for the last two games in round one, is the main variable heading into Game 1. Garland and Donovan Mitchell present a dynamic backcourt with two players who can make a 25-point, 8 assist game look easy. Add Max Strus to the mix as a constant threat from behind the arc and it is easy to see how the Cavs had the league’s best offense for much of the year.

The Pacers do matchup well in the backcourt with Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith available to cover Garland and Mitchell. The underrated duo may not have the big offensive numbers on paper, but they are both relentless on the defensive end and also willing to attack on the offensive end to make the Cavs guard at the defensive end where they are not as strong. Tyrese Haliburton will likely be guarded by Garland or Strus when the Cavs aren’t in zone. If Turner and Siakam can pull the bigs away from the rim, Haliburton has to get into the paint as he did late against the Bucks.

From there it becomes a make or miss game, which again give the Cavs and advantage on paper, but the Pacers will have their opportunities and need to find the range four times then this series will be a doozy. Also, the critical variable for the impact Nembhard and Nesmith have is how the game will be officiated and if both can avoid foul trouble. If they can be on the court when Garland and Mitchell are on the court, then this will be a battle royale.

Reserve rotation

The Pacers bench has been inconsistent all year, but capable of altering games in the Pacers favor when they are on point. Look no further than the Game 5 win over the Bucks when the bench, lead by TJ McConnell did the heavy lifting to get the Pacers back in the game in both the first and second half. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin have to be solid at both ends and make open shots. Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard will have to step up at some point in the series, particularly if foul trouble arises, to play solid defensive minutes.

The Cavs have much more reliable offense coming off the bench with Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill and De’Andre Hunter all capable of lighting up the scoreboard, while Isaac Okoro can provide a defensive presence at several positions, including on Haliburton, if needed.

Go time

The Pacers will look to steal at least one of the first two games in Cleveland which would turn this into a long and competitive series. As usual, that will require a 48 minute effort from the Pacers. Any let up against this Cavs team and they will throw a 10-0 run at the Pacers in a hurry. The Pacers have to stick to their process, fight for 48, don’t let go of the rope and be in position to win in the final two minutes. The Pacers have shown an improved ability to close out tight games this year after learning tough lessons last year in the Eastern Conference Finals.

As they were in those games against the Celtics, the Pacers weren’t expected to have a chance against the eventual champs, but they put themselves in position to win 3 of the 4 games. Coming up short in those games, was a driving force for this Pacers team to grow and improve. Against the Cavs, they can show just how much they’ve grown.

Game 1: Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

When: Sunday, May. 4, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +8.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Cavaliers: Darius Garland (toe) - questionable