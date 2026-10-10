The Pacers beat the Timberwolves 123-112 in Ames, IA in front of a spirited college crowd there to celebrate the return of Tyrese Haliburton and enjoy some NBA hoops in their home town.

The Pacers and Wolves did not disappoint, delivering a spirited effort with all of the stars for both teams playing a solid chunk of time for a preseason game. The Pacers ‘usual’ starters with Ivica Zubac at center were a bit out of sync to begin the game but not for a lack of effort. Pascal Siakam made sure to get Haliburton the ball in transition for the Pacers first bucket and Aaron Nesmith kept the early offense afloat looking like the sniper we saw in MSG that made the Hali choke game happen.

On recent interviews after the game, Haliburton mentioned how the team felt good about their initial outing despite knowing they had work to do. While discussing some of those details in Ames, according to Hali, Siakam zoomed out from the details to share that it was great to be back. Yes it was and the players feel confident they know how to make what they have work.

Speaking of work, Jarace Walker put it in, rising to the challenge from his coach to be a great system player by leading a reserve lineup effort that had the Pacers back in the lead by the end of the first quarter. Making the easy plays look both smooth and easy, with four of his game-high assists in that first quarter stint.

The Wolves ran their starters an initial stint after the half while the Pacers went full bench mode. That had Walker also guarding Anthony Edwards while dishing out another four assists. The highlight play of the night saw Jarace escape jail around the free throw line by throwing the ball off the backboard to himself and then finishing with a jump pass to Jay Huff for a dunk.

This is a version of Jarace Walker that could not only fortify the reserve unit but continue to have a winning impact on the Pacers. We’ve seen flashes of this before, but this felt different, again easier. He maintained his effort to hunt plays and be a factor on the floor which is the key. Maintaining that consistent effort throughout the game and then from game to game.

The Pacers continue preseason play on Saturday night when they host the Hawks who will present another long and athletic opponent for the Pacers to deal with at both ends. Seems the starting unit (and coaches) would want to get back in a game environment to keep working on the details. So a similar minutes load should be expected. TJ McConnell and Quenton Jackson were practicing this week so may be available, as well.

This won’t be the hyped return game for Tyrese Haliburton that the regular season home opener against Dallas will be. But no doubt, it will be a strong dress rehearsal when his name is announced in front of the Fieldhouse faithful.

Preseason can be fun!!!

Pacers vs. Hawks

Where: Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, October 10, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -2.5 (Please don’t wager on preseason)

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac

Hawks: CJ McCollum, Nikiel Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Aaron Wiggins, Onyeka Okongwu

Injuries

Pacers: Johnny Furphy (knee) - out

Hawks: TBD