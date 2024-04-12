Photo: Bally Sports Indiana

The Pacers survived a signature slow start to run past the Raptors in their 140-123 win on Tuesday night. Far better to start slow than finish that way.

The win puts the Pacers in need of one more win to finish at least sixth in the East. No worries about other teams winning or losing, just handle your business and reap the rewards. With two games left, the Pacers could move up in the standings to the fifth or fourth seed by winning both games and getting some help, but with the Cavaliers and Hawks remaining, neither win is a given.

One more win will be fine, thanks.

In Toronto, the reserves were able to jump start the Pacers winning effort as has been the case quite often of late. TJ McConnell continues to play like the best sixth man in the NBA, even gathering praise from LeBron James in some cross-talk before starting his podcast with JJ Redick. Sadly, I thought this weas a clip from the actual podcast and listened to the whole thing for more context. Oof.

McConnell is averaging 14 points and over 5 assists in his last 15 games in 20 minutes per game. When needed, Rick Carlisle has given more minutes and the production continues to rise.

It appears that TJ Macs’ great play has lifted the confidence and production of Obi Toppin as his running mate on the reserve unit. Toppin fully redefined a 3 and D player against the Raptors with the D standing for DUNK! Topping was 3 of 7 from 3-land which allowed him to draw close outs from his defender with a pump fake from behind the arc. This in turn allowed Obi to drive by his defender and eventually take flight for some sick finishes at the rim.

Glorious to watch and also quite helpful to delivering the W.

Toppin is averaging almost 16 points per game in his last five games while making 11 threes on 23 attempts (48%). For the season, Toppin is making a career-high, 41% of his triple tries but his overall game has risen to a valuable level in this latest playoff push. With McConnell carving up defenses with his dribble, Toppin has been a perfect sidekick to force the defense to account for him behind the arc and around the rim.

The bench duo’s development throughout the season has certified the depth of the Pacers to play a full 48 minutes in attack mode. This really helps when they are only good for about 40 minutes of the needed level to win. The duo has combined to cover up for the absence of Bennedict Mathurin and then some, of late.

Also, with the postseason in mind and the focus that brings, it is a reminder of how dialed in the Pacers were during the IST when they were all pushing in the same direction. Now on the cusp of the real playoffs, the Pacers are a more complete team with the ability to make some noise by leaning on several different players from game to game.

Playoff picture

The Pacers take on the Cavaliers on Friday night in Cleveland. You know, one thing that really bugs me is the capital ‘H’ in Cleveland’s area name - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Just annoying.

Regardless, the Cavs have Donovan Mitchell back in the mix with their usual starting unit. If the Pacers win, they will be tied with the Cavs AND own the tie breaker which would bump the blue and gold up in the standings. Meanwhile, the Sixers and Magic play on Friday. If the Pacers and Philly win, the Pacers would also jump the Magic in the standings.

However, the Pacers are underdogs on the road and a losing result could push the Pacers back in jeopardy of play-in hell should Philly win. The teams would be tied (Pacers hold the tie breaker) but the Pacers would need to beat Atlanta to maintain that tie breaker advantage.

The stakes remain high and hopefully the starting unit doesn’t need a reminder to come out dialed in to play a full 48 minutes.

Game Details

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

When: Friday, Apr. 12, 2024, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +3

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (hammy) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Cavaliers: Sam Merrill (neck) - doubtful, Ty Jerome (ankle) - out, Dean Wade (knee) - out