Pacers vs. Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

We’re back, baby!

After wearing the Knicks down to the nub in the playoffs last season, rallying from an 0-2 deficit, to eventually close out the series with a Game 7 beat down at MSG, winning all four quarters in emphatic fashion, the Pacers return to the scene of the crime for the second game of the season.

The Knicks didn’t have OG Anunoby nor Julius Randle and the high-minute usage of their remaining stars had the rest of the Knicks key players on fumes with Jalen Brunson seeming to breakdown as the game went on. The two meet again on Friday night with plenty of familiar faces, but certainly not the same teams.

The Pacers are working Bennedict Mathurin into the mix after he missed the playoff fun last spring. The offense has been clunky in the preseason and in their win in Detroit, so hopefully the bright lights at the Garden will trigger some quality muscle-memory among the Pacers.

As for the Knicks, they are quite different, still missing Mitchell Robinson, but also losing Isaiah Hartenstein who was an absolute menace. Karl-Anthony Towns presents a whole different problem as a stretch five, but surely won’t be as annoying at stealing every loose rebound.

Mikal Bridges also moved across boroughs to join his college teammates, making a vicious defensive duo with a health Anunoby. The addition of Bridges bumped Donte DiVincenzo out of his role, so the Knicks put him in the trade with Julius Randle for KAT. The good thing for the Pacers is that Bridges can’t possibly play as well as DiVincenzo did against them in that playoff series. His constant effort was annoying as hell and his spot up 3-point shooting was vicious.

That knock down, drag out seven game series was the most important developmental factor for the Pacers last season, literally forcing them to play stronger and tougher and smarter than they had all year, just to keep pace with the Knicks. As the series progressed from game to game, the Pacers confidence grew past what seemed possible before the playoffs.

Now the Knicks are considered among the elite teams in the East and will surely want to make the Pacers aware of how they feel they’ve improved. Not only that, but they are playing their home opener after getting throttled by the Celtics in their first game.

The situation doesn’t set up well for the Pacers, but then again, neither did the playoffs until suddenly it did. This one will be a great early test in the season to see who shows up ready for a prime time matchup.

The Pacers haven’t looked ready for such a test throughout the preseason and their first game. But then again, neither did the Knicks in their first game. This matchup on national TV should bring out the best in both for a great early season test.

Pacers vs. Knicks

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (groin) - questionable, James Wiseman (Achilles) - out

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (ankle) - out, Precious Achiuwa (hammy) - out