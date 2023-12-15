The Pacers are back in action on Friday night when they visit the 3-20 Wizards at the Cap One Arena in D.C.’s Chinatown. This game seems to be the start of a new stretch of the season with the dust settling on the IST experience after the post-game dust up in Milwaukee.

The Pacers will be busy over the next seven days with five games starting with the Wiz on Friday, then back out to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves who just happen to have the best record in the West. The Pacers then return to the Fieldhouse to play the Clippers on Monday and the Hornets on Wednesday followed by a quick trip to Memphis to play the Grizz on Thursday. Whew!

On the surface, one would think the Pacers could manage their minutes against the Wizards and still scoop up a W, then have a little more in the tank for the Wolves on Saturday. I just can’t go there with this Pacers team yet, since it just takes a player or two on any NBA team to get on a heater and therefore put a Pacers assumed win in jeopardy. These are two of the top teams in pace, so any stops along the way will be beneficial. The Pacers won the season opener 143-120 which seemed like a high scoring game at the time.

But back to focusing on the task at hand, like the win over Detroit on Monday, this is the type of game the Pacers need to handle if they want to be the team they think they can be.

James Johnson is back

Beloved teammate from the 2022-23 Pacers, James Johnson officially signed a one-year deal to join the Pacers on Thursday. Consider this the final passive-aggressive (with emphasis on aggressive) move to troll the Bucks. Come after Tyrese at your own peril. Ha!

The signing on Dec. 15 also coincides with the unofficial opening of trade season with free agents who signed last summer now available to include in trades.

Game Details

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner

Wizards: Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (knee) - out, Jalen Smith (knee/heel) - out

Wizards: Eugene Omoruyi (concussion) - questionable, Jordan Poole (ankle) - questionable, Johnny Davis (calf) - out, Ryan Rollins (knee) - out, Landry Shamet (rib sprain) - out, Delon Wright (knee) - out