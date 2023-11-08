Discover more from Indy Cornrows with Tom Lewis
Pacers Notes: Pacers busy week at Fieldhouse continues with Jazz in town
Should be interesting to see how the Pacers manage a home back-to-back starting with the Jazzz.
The Pacers return to action in the first game of a home back-to-back when they host the Utah Jazz for their one and only (barring an insane NBA Finals matchup) visit to the Fieldhouse this season.
Once again, the Pacers find themselves matching up against a big lineup. And by big, I mean a 7-foot Lauri Markannen playing SMALL forward. The addition of John Collins has the Jazz playing bigger than Mark Eaton (young folks, ask your dad) in the front court. However, the second-year center for the Jazz, Walker Kessler is listed as doubtful.
Utah has Kelly Olynyk available, but with the Pacers smallish lineup in comparison, they could tap rookie Keyonte George to start. Looking forward to see how the Jazz handle this, if Kessler is out. Keeping that size advantage seems to be the play, especially after Obi Toppin proved to be a solid option to defend really long, somewhat soft wing player (Markkanen) after his effort against Victor Wembanyama. Olynyk in the mix makes the Pacers decide if Bruce Brown will guard Markkanen or John Collins.
Regardless, the Pacers will be running like Usain Bolt in this one. Such fun counter (when shots are falling) to throw at teams going big.
Haliburton, Sheppard repping Pacers
The NBA Players Association (NBAPA) recently met with the Pacers and established the team leadership with the union. Tyrese Haliburton is not only the face of the franchise, but the voice of the players within the union, as NBAPA Executive Director Tamika announced.
Rookie Ben Sheppard was also announced as the Alternate Representative which I find all kinds of interesting and cool. My Substack brother in arms, Scott Agness has more details.
Game Details
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
TV: Bally Sports
Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Projected Starters
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horten-Tucker, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler
Injuries
Pacers: None
Jazz: Keyonte George (sore foot) - probable, Walker Kessler (elbow sprain) - doubtful, Taylor Hendricks (G League assignment) - out, Brice Sensabaugh (G League assignment) - out
