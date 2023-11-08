The Pacers return to action in the first game of a home back-to-back when they host the Utah Jazz for their one and only (barring an insane NBA Finals matchup) visit to the Fieldhouse this season.

Once again, the Pacers find themselves matching up against a big lineup. And by big, I mean a 7-foot Lauri Markannen playing SMALL forward. The addition of John Collins has the Jazz playing bigger than Mark Eaton (young folks, ask your dad) in the front court. However, the second-year center for the Jazz, Walker Kessler is listed as doubtful.

Utah has Kelly Olynyk available, but with the Pacers smallish lineup in comparison, they could tap rookie Keyonte George to start. Looking forward to see how the Jazz handle this, if Kessler is out. Keeping that size advantage seems to be the play, especially after Obi Toppin proved to be a solid option to defend really long, somewhat soft wing player (Markkanen) after his effort against Victor Wembanyama. Olynyk in the mix makes the Pacers decide if Bruce Brown will guard Markkanen or John Collins.

Regardless, the Pacers will be running like Usain Bolt in this one. Such fun counter (when shots are falling) to throw at teams going big.

Haliburton, Sheppard repping Pacers

The NBA Players Association (NBAPA) recently met with the Pacers and established the team leadership with the union. Tyrese Haliburton is not only the face of the franchise, but the voice of the players within the union, as NBAPA Executive Director Tamika announced.

Rookie Ben Sheppard was also announced as the Alternate Representative which I find all kinds of interesting and cool. My Substack brother in arms, Scott Agness has more details.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horten-Tucker, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler

Injuries

Pacers: None

Jazz: Keyonte George (sore foot) - probable, Walker Kessler (elbow sprain) - doubtful, Taylor Hendricks (G League assignment) - out, Brice Sensabaugh (G League assignment) - out