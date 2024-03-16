The Pacers snatched an L from the jaws of victory, losing in OT against the Bulls on Wednesday. Failing to execute one of a few minor plays to put away a win in regulation, foiled a fun night at the Fieldhouse in an otherwise strong effort on a tough back-to-back.

The Pacers really struggle to control their own destiny, don’t they?

Myles Turner boasted about the team taking control of their destiny after the big win in OKC. Turner had a great storyline brewing with less than a minute to play against the Bulls when he splashed a second consecutive 3-ball to flip the game from Pacers down 3 to Pacers up 3.

The game took an insane turn from there with some wild possessions, including Pascal Siakam chasing down a block of Coby White at the rim to preserve a one point lead with 10 seconds to go. Aaron Nesmith made two free throws to put the Pacers up 3 with five seconds to go.

Then the madness kicked in. The Pacers fouled which I personally applauded at the time. DeMar DeRozan was an absolute beast for the Bulls which seems a common occurrence for the veteran bucket getter at the Fieldhouse. He loves that south hoop.

The glaring error in the execution, though was having Aaron Nesmith take the foul which ended his night. Of course, with three seconds left it should not have come back to haunt them. While DeRozan is not a prolific three-point shooter, I didn’t want to see him rise up. Saw that on New Year’s Eve a couple of years ago. Actually, saw the dagger in OT in this game, as well.

But, whew, the masses were playing the results on on social media after the game, armed absolute hindsight which is never wrong.

Actually, the biggest play DeRozan made wasn’t a make, despite the 9 points in both the fourth quarter and OT. It was the missed second free throw with 3 second to play. With both teams loading bigs around the lane to rebound, DDR’s missed bounced perfectly up in the middle of the lane for a scrum jump ball. Obi Toppin ran in from the top of the key and was a head higher than anyone going for the ball, but tried to swat the ball away to kill the clock. Instead, the ball shot out of bounds which game the Bulls a shot to tie or win.

Photo: Bally Sports Indiana

For some reason, TJ McConnell was in for the next play and was left switched on DeRozan who turned and hit a baseline fade away. I would’ve preferred any other Bulls player to get a layup.

The Pacers had one last chance to stay in the game when DeRozan missed a free throw with 9 seconds left and the Bulls up 3. As has been the case before, Carlisle did not call a time out, instead leaning on Tyrese Haliburton to create a shot opportunity without letting the opponent’s defense to get set. Makes sense in theory but I’m begging for a compromise. When things appear mucked up Hali or Carlisle should call a timeout

The toxic cocktail of poor player execution and bad coaching maneuvers gave the Bulls, well DeRozan, just enough of an opportunity to reel off the series of plays they needed to steal the win in OT.

The loss bumped the Pacers back to seventh in the East, which lasted one day since Philly lost on Thursday. That’s how NOT controlling your destiny works, gotta root for others to lose.

Still, all is not lost despite the frustrating finish, even if that goal to climb to fourth in the East can’t withstand such lost opportunities. But overall, the Pacers gave a tough effort considering the circumstances while still struggling to shoot from behind the arc. Rookie Jarace Walker played extended minutes and held up quite well, even earning some OT run with Nesmith out.

Also, the Pacers enjoyed two full days off at home with the opportunity to practice before they face the Nets at the Fieldhouse on Saturday. This is the first of three games remaining against the Nets who have faded from the playoff race. Unfortunately, since the Nets don’t have their top pick this year, the Pacers can’t lean on a the team to tank.

The Pacers now have a 2-10 record in the second game of a back-to-back which is among the worst in the league. Fortunately, they have just one more back-to-back and it doesn’t involve any travel with both games being played in Los Angeles. Although, traveling somewhere may be better than a late night in LA.

On the injury front, the Pacers continue waiting on Doug McDermott to be available. As Tony East reported, McBuckets practiced with the team on Friday but the day’s injury report still had him out for the game on Saturday. Ben Sheppard has already usurped McDermott’s assumed role after the trade and now could be Jarace Walker who may be in line for the 10th man minutes when needed. However, McDermott’s perimeter shooting threat will surely be exercised at times when he’s ready to go.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Saturday, Mar. 16, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -7.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Nets: Dennis Schroeder, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder)- out, Doug McDermott (calf) - out

Nets: Ben Simmons (back) - out, Dariq Whitehead (shin) - out