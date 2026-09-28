Rick Carlisle lamented the length of the Pacers offseason, but too much time off has him hungry and excited to get back to real work at the Fieldhouse with a team that has high aspirations but a lot of work to do to get where they want.

Carlisle’s comments tipped of the Pacers Media Day for the 2026-27 season that has the home team hoping to recapture the recent past of their Finals run two seasons ago while not forgetting the the more recent and painful 19 win season. Much has changed since Game 7 in OKC, but plenty of good remains to focus on championship expectations.

The team met as a group at GM Chad Buchanan’s house on Sunday to set the course for the new year and if Media Day is any indication, they appear to be in sync. After Carlisle laid out the why the team can’t just pick up where they left off before Tyrese Haliburton’s devastating injury and forget what happened last year, the following returning players who spoke to the media all referenced the idea that, “we can’t just forget what happened last year.”

Talking points were on point.

While there were many questions asked over the two hour media session, there were no meaningful answers. The only answers fans, media, the rest of the league and most importantly, those inside the organization and the Fieldhouse locker room want will only be revealed once this team begins playing real games with real stakes back under the spotlight.

That begins on on Oct. 21 in New Orleans against a Pelicans team Carlisle was already warning, posed a major challenge with the physicality they brings and the Pacers historical struggles on the road in the Big Easy. No need to worry about this team looking ahead to anything that may be a distraction with Carlisle and Co. dialed in on game one of 82.

The team’s three most vibrant, yet unique personalities opened the player sessions with Obi Toppin, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam taking the dais (videos linked). Toppin slyly refused to mention what off court activities the team enjoyed while together in Nashville, before saying the went bowling and that he was without a doubt, the best bowler. Turns out ‘bowling’ was a euphemism for other fun, as later players denied the team actually bowled.

See…only real answers will be revealed on the court.

Of course, Haliburton proclaimed himself 100% fit and ready to return at the start of the season. He also started off the praise of new center Ivica Zubac and his great fit on the court and inside the locker room.

Siakam shared his thoughts on getting past last season, working with the young forwards over the summer. The long offseason was rough but good for his health, which applies to several players on the roster who dealt with various nagging injuries throughout last season. Siakam also had one of the more humorous moments of the day thanks to yours truly when he misunderstood part of what I had asked, thinking I said Tyrese. This later made him clarify, he loves Tyrese.

Zubac more serious deadpan delivery was a stark contrast to the first three, but he is enjoying fitting into the Pacers culture while also ready to work on how his game can impact the way the Pacers play while he also adjusts at time to fit the way the Pacers are used to playing.

As Ted Wu mentioned at a media session last Thursday, that was part of the value of trading for Zubac during last season instead of trying to make a deal in the summer. For starters, the market would’ve been rough in the summer, but being able to incorporate Zu into the team and all of the offseason activities has him in much better position to start the season fully involved and invested.

Zubac played for Croatia over the summer and compared the love and comradery he feels playing for his national team to the comradery he feels among this Pacers team which is rare in the NBA. Zu returned to the U.S. from his offseason in Europe much earlier than usual to be involved in the Pacers team activities and workouts.

Andrew Nembhard was perplexed by a question about bowling in Nashville. He’s also ready to resume his do anything to win role playing alongside Haliburton.

Aaron Nesmith enjoyed the chance to take on many roles last season but also ready to resume his role as a song fifth man in the starting rotation.

TJ McConnell remains the elder statesman of the squad and will be ready to return to providing his short bursts of magic off the bench with Hali back in the mix.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Larry Nance revealed themselves to be experienced veterans who know how to bring value to a team. Both are incredible talkers and made it easy to see why the Pacers were comfortable adding them to the mix this season.

So, check out all of the videos but don’t expect to learn anything of substance. Just words for now, but practice begins in earnest on Tuesday as the Pacers work to answer the real questions that matter on the court.

Preseason play tips of a week from Wednesday on Oct. 10 in Ames, IA against the Timberwolves.