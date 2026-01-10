They won.

The Pacers beat the Hornets on Thursday, 114-112 to snap their 13-game losing streak and finally give coach Rick Carlisle his 1,000th win as an NBA head coach. Carlisle is now the 11th coach to win 1,000 games with Rick Adelman next in line before moving into the top ten, although that will have to wait until next year.

As for this year, the Pacers were just happy to win the one game to get that milestone win and end their losing streak. This was another solid effort which we have seen quite a bit of late, however, try as they might, the Pacers didn’t let their fourth quarter fade become fatal.

Instead, the Pacers found a way and made a series of winning plays in the final minute to close on a 5-0 run and secure the W. Of course, it wasn’t easy and included some screwy circumstances, but the Pacers just wouldn’t let go of the winning opportunity.

The Pacers gave up two fourth quarter leads, the second in an odd scenario where it appeared Aaron Nesmith had made a three to give the Pacers a 112—108 lead with just over two minutes to play. Kon Kneuppel was fouled on a 3-ball, so with the break a review nullified Nesmith’s bucket, then Kneuppel made all three FTs to put the Hornets up 111-109.

In the final minute, TJ McConnell made a middy to snap a two and a half minute scoring drought for the Pacers. Then the Pacers earned a stop on what stood out to me as the most important winning play considering what has been happening the last month. Kneuppel missed a midrange shot with Huff blocking out, TJ tipped the rebound up and it dropped to the ground in a play similar to a few missed opportunities in prior games, particularly against the Cavs. This time, though, Ben Sheppard rushed in to pick up the loose rebound a step ahead of Kneuppel, making the rest of the hero play possible. That included a sweet finish by Siakam and then a ‘McConnell’ steal by, well McConnell.

From there, Shep made 1 of 2 free throws, then helped earn the game-winning stop, cutting off LaMelo Ball’s advances to the rim forcing him to pass, resulting in an air ball that Johnny Furphy secured to end the game.

Shep was great late. Furphy continues to grow and impact the game as a key role player. TJ McConnell was huge off the bench, playing expanded minutes with Andrew Nembhard out. McConnell finished with 23 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals including those big plays down the stretch.

Fittingly, Pascal Siakam was the lead dog with 30 points and 14 rebounds and more important to him, a win for the Pacers. Carlisle seemed equally relieved and a bit overcome with emotion when the final buzzer finally sounded. Carlisle worked through the relief by hugging everyone in and around the Pacers bench, seemingly more excited about this one win than the fact it was his 1,000th win.

And that’s how a Hall of Fame caliber coach gets to 1,000 wins, grinding through them one at a time, making each win all that matters in the moment.

The Pacers are back home for their next four games, starting on Saturday night when they host the Heat. Miami has had a strange past few days after their game in Chicago was postponed due to too much water leaking through the floor, so they have had a couple of days off although their schedule was unsettled until yesterday.

Regardless, the Heat are quite healthy and sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Andrew Nembhard remains questionable for the Pacers with the lower back issue.

Pacers vs. Heat

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Quenton Jackson, Aaron Nesmith, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Heat: Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (back) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) - out, Isaiah Jackson (concussion) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (illness) - questionable, Terry Rozier (not with team) - out