After locking up Obi Toppin with a 4-year, $60 million contract extension to tip off NBA free agency for the Pacers, they filled a minor gap in the roster on Tuesday by agreeing to a deal with former No. 2 overall pick, James Wiseman to a 2-year deal, according to Woj.

While Wiseman has not lived up to his draft status, he will now join fellow 2020 draft classmates, Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith and Toppin, looking to continue developing with a fresh start. This is something all three of those players have been able to do with the Pacers.

Wiseman essentially replaces Jalen Smith, another 2020 draftee, who opted out of his $5-plus million deal for 2024-25 and scored big on the open market with a 3-year, $27 million deal with the Bulls. Smith has plenty of offer around the glass and from behind the arc, so nice to see he was able to secure a quality deal after falling out of the playing rotation in the playoffs.

Toppin also earned his payday working throughout last season to find a solid role with the Pacers and find it he did. Obi’s ability to run alongside any of the Pacers point guards lead to some electric transition buckets, but his biggest value turned out to be his ability to knock down threes. Later in the season and in the playoffs, every shot he took felt like it was going in. Toppin played in every game and shot just over 40% from three while scoring about 10 points per game.

There is still work to be done on the defensive end which may open up an opportunity for Jarace Walker to share some of Toppin’s minutes. But Toppin’s role in the Pacers elite offense was too good to let go. His presence should also push Walker to earn his minutes however he can whether at the 3 or 4. The opportunities will be there throughout the regular season. I wonder if the Pacers added language to the contract to restrict Obi from trying his transition Eastbay Funk Dunk in certain time and score situation. Of course, he will always be a legend for uncorking that beauty in the playoffs last season at MSG!

As for Wiseman, the 23 year-old, 7’1 big man is still trying to find his way in the league. He played 63 games for the Pistons last season, scoring 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game making over 61% of from the field. His rebounding and putback ability can appear explosive at times, but consistently bringing it all together is a struggle which can slow him down at times.

The Pacers back up center spot is Isaiah Jackson’s to lose after a strong showing in the playoffs. IJax, too has work to do on his overall game, but he improved his reliability at the defensive end last year which ultimately earned him the nod over Stix. Would really be nice to see IJax roll into the Fieldhouse in late October with little midrange shot he’s comfortable shooting.

Both back up bigs will certainly be ready to roll to the rim and finish lobs if given the airspace. How the big man rotation shakes out is a primary question considering Jarace Walker could fill in at the 3 thru 5 depending on what is happening in a particular game. When Turner and IJax are in foul trouble, someone will have to fill the gap which will likely be determined by the matchup and more importantly, the growth shown by both players to earn the opportunity.

While these moves weren’t earth shattering, remember that the Pacers made their big move by agreeing to a contract extension with Pascal Siakam after the Finals finished. The team is now bumping up against the luxury tax threshold ($170 mil-ish) with the rookies and remaining two-way spots to add.