The Pacers beat the Nets for the second time in three days at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, holding off a fourth quarter surge by the visitors (or fade by the hosts, if you so choose) to win, 108-103.

Tyrese Haliburton returned after missing three games, playing a little over 30 minutes and looking no worse for the wear afterward. Haliburton’s presence helped calm down the turnover issues that plagued the Pacers in the prior game. Well, until the fourth quarter slop began and the Pacers had 7 of their 15 turnovers.

Haliburton finished with 16 points, only 1 of 6 from 3-land, but had 12 assists and 8 rebounds with 2 turnovers, which is an egregious amount considering his recent play. With the rotation back in familiar roles, the Pacers played quite well for 36 minutes, taking a nine point lead to the half, then extending the advantage to 20 points at the end of the third quarter.

Along with Haliburton’s production, Myles Turner made 5 threes and had 21 points, while Pascal Siakam added 18 points through three quarters. The bench was solid, as well with 25 points up to that point.

But after two games, it is hard not to respect the Nets and their approach to these games despite living in lottery land. They have a rotation full of long players who play hard and an impressive coach in Jordi Fernandez pushing them the whole way. When the Pacers appeared to exhale to begin the fourth quarter, the Nets seized the moment starting the quarter on a 13-0 run.

Carlisle inserted most of the starters earlier than usual but that didn’t help as the Pacers caught what appeared to be a contagious case of the clanks. Missed open shots from all over, a turnover here and there and suddenly thoughts of a reversal from the Thursday win were hard to tamp down.

The Pacers scored just two points in the first (almost) eight minutes of the fourth quarter and that bucket came on a Haliburton half court lob pass to Obi Toppin who turned it into a 360 dunk because he had to turn around a bit to catch the ball. Considering the way the game was going at the time, it was a wild play to convert, although it was also instinctual for Toppin to make that play on a slightly off-target pass. Must be nice!

When the Nets cut the lead to one, completing a 21-2 run with 4:30 left in the game, Carlisle turned to Bennedict Mathurin the man who closed out the two prior wins was ready. He immediately hit a little midrange shot, showing no signs of the clanks. Mathurin and Siakam did the heavy offensive lifting down the stretch combining for 14 points in that final four minutes. JWB.

Now what?

The Pacers survived to extend their current winning streak to four games with a pair of marquis games up next at the Fieldhouse. Monday the Timberwolves are in town looking to exact revenge for what went down in Minny last Monday. Then on Wednesday the Lakers are in town with Luka and LeBron.

Mathurin was added to the Pacers injury list on their off day with an ankle issue, while Anthony Edwards showed up on the Timberwolves injury list. Both are questionable.

The Pacers also signed Tony Bradley for the remainder of the season after his final 10-day contract expired over the weekend. Bradley has proven to be quite reliable when called and certainly fortifies the center spot, when needed.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Monday, Mar. 24, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -1.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards (thumb) - questionable, Leonard Miller (G League) - out