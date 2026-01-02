The Pacers lost their 10th consecutive game after they weren’t able to answer a game-winning bucket at the rim by Paolo Banchero, as the Magic held on for a 112-110 win.

With Aaron Nesmith ramping up his activity, Ben Sheppard making noise in his return and Micah Potter showing up big off the bench, the Pacers put themselves in position to snap their losing streak…but alas, literally couldn’t take advantage of several quality scoring opportunities down the stretch, when good turned to bad and then ugly.

Since it is a loss, let’s focus on the bad that was the fourth quarter as the Magic outscored the Pacers 18-15, with neither team able to score enough to take control of the game. After giving up 68 points in the first half, the Pacers second half defense was vastly improved. Overall, the effort to scramble and help with Nesmith, Sheppard, Nembhard and Mathurin running around showed some promise, but even the slightest misstep or late rotation kept the Magic going.

As it was though, the Pacers forced plenty of stops with that effort in the final frame, but at the other end were unable to take advantage enough to make it a winning effort. The offense generate plenty of good looks but no one could get cooking at that end which lead to many a miss with shots you would beg for in that situation from Nemhbard, Nesmith and even Pasacal Siakam’s patented midrange shots. Clank, clank and more clank. They literally missed their way to this loss down the stretch allowing Banchero, who is the roughest of matchups for the Pacers defense, to break through for the eventual winner.

As for the good, the improved health of the team generated some new rotation combinations and a couple of those lineups performed well. Johnny Furphy started but didn’t last two minutes before picking up two fouls. That added Aaron Nesmith to the mix early and he continued to do Nesmith things from an effort standpoint and since he played over 30 minutes it seems there are no minutes restrictions which makes it likely Nesmith should return to the starting lineup going forward.

Ben Sheppard didn’t just return to action, he appeared unleashed with the way he was running around the floor defensively and looking to attack. Shep even made his first two three-point attempts when offense wasn’t a problem in the first half.

The Pacers were able to close the first and second quarters in a positive manner in a game with many runs by both teams which Rick Carlisle lamented (among other things) after the game as a lack of focus to give up those runs as if exhaling after a solid stretch. There were a couple of positive runs for the Pacers which appeared to change the rotation heading into Friday’s game against the Spurs.

Jay Huff also had two early fouls which brought out Tony Bradley early. But later in the first quarter Micah Potter joined the fray and in a lineup with TJ McConnell, Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker, they closed the quarter cutting a 7-point deficit to three. That group with Nesmith in for Mathurin started the second quarter and kept things rolling to give the Pacers a 5-point lead.

After the half, Nesmith and Potter joined Siakam, Nembhard and Mathurin in the starting lineup for a +8 first four minutes which lead to an eventual 10-point lead for the Pacers. Potter seemed to make everything work well by just being solid with screens and passing while holding his own inside. Twice when Potter was subbed out, as he got to the bench he waved his arms above his head, imploring the crowd to get hyped, yelling “Let’s go!” Couldn’t help but think Kevin Pritchard and Chad Buchanan loved what they were seeing from the big fella as they watched.

Speaking of those little things that Potter was doing so well to be a productive cog in what the Pacers are trying to do, the ugly came from some of those little things that others let slip and added to the frustration Carlisle mention after the game when he mentioned too many ‘petty’ things getting in the way with this team at a time when they have no margin for error.

Only Carlisle and the team know what petty issues may be going on within the locker room, but there were a couple of on court examples that showed up in the loss. I was sitting in a different seat than the media are for this game and had good view of the bench for a couple moments that didn’t sit well with the coaches.

Bennedict Mathurin had two plays that could be considered petty, one second lack of attention that lead to two Magic buckets and two separate Pacers timeouts with Carlisle fuming. One was on a Magic baseline out of bounds play when Mathurin lost his man for what turned into a layup. The other, when Mathurin was stripped (likely fouled but not called) and for a second threw his hands up looking for the refs before realizing his guy was racing the other way. Mathurin did turn and chase but came up a step late due to that brief hesitation to complain. Carlisle did get on the refs for not making a call, but was not happy with the reaction. Similar to Pascal Siakam taking a technical, for a seemingly light response to a foul call. The refs had a quick trigger on T’s in this one and that T added to the list of little things that went wrong and were too much for the Pacers to overcome for a win.

Carlisle certainly served that message to the team through the media after the game as they all try to find a winning combination. With more players available now, the opportunities to impact winning will be earned more than ever as this team continues searching for some level of consistent good play.

The Spurs are in town on Friday night but will be without Victor Wembanyama who suffered a hyperextended knee this week. While that stinks for fans trying to get their only glimpse of the big fella at the Fieldhouse this year, the Pacers will still have their hands full with a very active, athletic and physical Spurs team that had played will without Wemby. As usual, no room for error.

Pacers vs. Spurs

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, January 2, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagne, Harrison Barnes, Luke Kornet

Injuries

Pacers: TJ McConnell (hamstring) - probable, Isaiah Jackson (concussion) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (knee) - out, Devin Vassell (adductor) - out