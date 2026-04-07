A spirited effort by the severely short-handed Pacers fell short in Cleveland as the Cavs rode their star guards down the stretch to beat the Pacers, 117-108.

You could say the Pacers fell short, ran out of gas or did what they had to do at winning time, taking the loss to leave them with the second worst record in the league. Cleveland was missing their two starting big men and the Pacers reserve, reserve big man Micah Potter gave the Cavs fits much of the night, while Jaylon Slawson and Obi Toppin supported the Pacers front court effort in a big way.

Potter, wearing blue shoes as a gender reveal that a baby boy will soon join the Potter fam, delivered one of his best overall efforts of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Potter dished out 4 assists and made 3 of 5 3-balls on the night. Slawson played the most minutes for the Pacers and was active inside and out, as well finishing with 19 points and making 5 of 7 threes.

Obi Toppin scored 21 points in 23 minutes off the bench with 8 rebounds and 4 assists, making a trio of open threes but also getting to the line where he made all 10 of his free throws. Obi looking like playoff Obi off the bench has been a comfort to see over the last part of the season.

After scoring 91 points in the first three quarters, the Pacers were held to 17 in the final quarter, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden teamed up for a 7-0 burst midway through the fourth to push the lead to double digits. Mitchell scored 12 of his 38 points in the fourth to go grab the W. Harden finished with 28 points and 7 assists.

The duo took care of business to nullify an otherwise strong effort for the Pacers who took pretty good care of the ball, didn’t foul a bunch, held up well on the glass. Not bad for the deep, deep bench lineup that continues to play hard while also working to show they belong in the NBA.

Now what?

The Pacers are back at the Fieldhouse to face the Timberwolves who have played 8 of their last 10 games without superstar, Anthony Edwards who is expected to be out against the Pacers. Minny is maintaining the sixth spot in the West and hoping to get fully healthy for the playoffs as they are also missing defensive problem maker, Jaden McDaniels. Local legend, Mike Conley is still going at it and has been starting for the Wolves at point guard.

The Pacers still have two wins to play with over their last four games. The Nets beat the Wizards on Sunday, so currently, the Wiz have 17 wins, the Pacers 18 wins and the Nets 19 wins, all behind the Jazz and Kings who both have 21 wins. The Pacers play the Nets next and then should expect a Pistons team resting the bulk of their lineup on the final day of the regular season. Most importantly, though…we are close to this mind numbing season being over. May we never have to math the Pacers path while mired in the bottom of the standings, again.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +12.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Quenton Jackson, Ethan Thompson, Kobe Brown, Jalen Slawson, Micah Potter

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, Donte DiVincenzo, Ayo Dosunmo, Julian Randle, Rudy Gobert

Injuries

Pacers: Obi Topping (foot) - probable, Jarace Walker (back bruise) - questionable, Ben Sheppard (hip) - questionable, Pascal Siakam (ankle) - out, Andrew Nembhard (lower back) - out, TJ McConnell (hammy) - out, Aaron Nesmith (lower back) - out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards (knee) - out, Jaden McDaniels (knee) - out