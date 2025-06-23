The Pacers needed an elite performance to win Game 7 on the road and they showed up ready to deliver. But after a back-and forth start, Tyrese Haliburton went down flat on his chest with 4:55 left in the first quarter. Despite a strong effort from the remaining Pacers, the Thunder had too much for the Pacers, separating in the third quarter and then making it hold up for a 100-97 championship clinching win.

The risk of Haliburton playing through a strained calf turned into a more severe lower leg injury in an instant, which appears to be an Achilles injury. APPEARS, pending further diagnosis. However, the injury left the Pacers with little margin for error and they were not up to the task. This despite an incredible effort, finishing the half with a 48-47 lead, the Thunder ramped up the pressure in the third quarter and the Pacers wilted.

While TJ McConnell was sensational with a patented scoring binge to score 12 points in the third quarter, he also had 3 of the Pacers 8 turnovers that the Thunder flipped into 18 points. It was a classic avalanche the now champion Thunder have delivered time and again throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

The Thunder took an 81-68 lead to the fourth quarter and then started the final frame on a 9-0 to seize control. The Pacers did answer with a 7-0 run, and then made a late, desperate run to cut the lead to 10 point, but all of it was too little too late. The damage done by the little things - turnovers, missed free throws, giving up timely second chance buckets - and the Pacers didn’t have anyone able to break through and stop the damage.

That person was helped off the floor in the first quarter. During the seven minutes Haliburton did play, he appeared ready to deliver an all-time performance. He made 3 of 4 three-pointers and even had singled out a chippy Thunder fan to start a dialogue with, much like he did in Madison Square Garden last season when the Pacers blew out the Knicks in Game 7 of the ECF.

The problem with that strong start for Haliburton and him feeling so good about his game is that he may have started looking to do too much, and when he tried to drive to his left, it was more than his leg could handle.

The Pacers had plenty of fight in them and just couldn’t find the offensive production to match. It’s simply a damn shame.

Prior to the 2014-15 season, the Pacers had a championship team locked and loaded to battle in the East and Paul George suffered his horrific broken league in the summer with Team USA. The season went better than expected but without PG, contending was out of the question. Now 10 seasons later, the Pacers made it to the last game of the season, but again, a potentially severe injury damaged another opportunity for a title.

The scary part about the injury this late in the year is that the better part of next season may be in jeopardy for Haliburton, as well. This is better referred to as: the worst case scenario.

Play the results, Monday morning QB if, try to blame someone if you must, but all of that is meaningless. Haliburton was limited in Game 6, but made a big impact, much bigger than the box score revealed. No one could possibly keep him out of Game 7 considering he felt as good as he did for Game 6.

Congrats to the Thunder on a well earned NBA title, but the Pacers going out this way in Game 7 will never not sting.

Thanks to this Pacers team for delivering a magical ride and earning the respect of the hoop loving world over the past few months. Simply incredible to witness.