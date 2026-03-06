The Clippers played the role of rude host on Wednesday night, quickly jumping out to a big lead against the Pacers and then playfully batting away various runs to eventually win, 130-107.

If you are counting at home, that is seven consecutive losses for the Blue and Gold and the fifth time in the last six games the opponents have scored at least 130. The Clips wasted no time attacking the Pacers with scoring 42 first quarter points lead by a spry Kawhi Leonard who scored 12 of his 29 points off the jump.

The Pacers returned Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam to the starting lineup, but Nembhard and Nesmith were way out of rhythm, combining to make just 2 of 13 shots and score 7 points between them. Neither played more than 24 minutes. Siakam played 30 minutes and, per usual was ready to role. He scored 9 of his 29 points in the first quarter, but just didn’t have the help around him like Kawhi did on this night.

Speaking of that help, the subplot proved more entertaining than the game with Bennedict Mathurin facing the Pacers for the first time since being traded, along with Isaiah Jackson, in early February. Mathurin appeared very engaged with the players, coaches and other Pacers staff before and after the game in which he played quite well despite only getting 22 minutes of burn with the odd flow of the game that included a decent chunk of garbage time.

Mathurin went at his former teammates, as he does all opponents, getting in the lane and forcing action or fouls around the time. Benn finished with 23 points on 11 shots with 8 rebounds and 4 assists. While he’s still in a microwave, sixth man role (which is ideal, btw) Mathurin appreciates the good situation he has found, able to be a lead scorer when Kawhi sits and also play with him when it matters in the fourth quarter.

That wasn’t the case against the Pacers, but he had nothing but good things to say about his team which can be seen in the genuine reactions from both sides while briefly greeting one another. Game results aside, it was a wholesome evening that didn’t have anyone closing the book on their time in Indy.

Isaiah Jackson also played over 18 minutes off the bench and showed out well with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. On the other side of things, Ivica Zubac did not play but enjoyed a nice tribute video for his tenure with the Clippers.

Now what?

The Pacers remained in L.A. following the game where they will take on the Lakers on Friday night in what should be an interesting matchup. The Nembhard, Nesmith and Siakam trio remain on the Injury List but as probable, so we should expect to see them for at least 20+ minutes.

Normally, extra days in Los Angeles create an extreme advantage for the home team as the visitors enjoy all of the sunshine and extra fun the city has to offer. However, the Lakers will be playing the second game of a back-to-back after taking a tough, 120-113 loss in Denver on Thursday night. Both LeBron James (elbow) and Deandre Ayton (knee) left before the final buzzer with injuries, so their status is questionable at best. LeBron on a back-to-back is always questionable, so it is likely he will watch this one in street clothes.

As for the inverse standings, not much has changed as the Nets faded late to take another L against the Heat and the Wizards lost to the Jazz. The Jazz and Pelicans have won of late, but someone has to win these games. The Pacers have 20 games let to play, daylight savings time kicks in this weekend…we’re almost there people!

Pacers vs. Lakers

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

When: Friday, March 6, 2026 - 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +9.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Lakers: Marcus Smart, Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Deandre Ayton

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (back) - probable, Pascal Siakam (wrist) - probable, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - probable, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Lakers: LeBron James (elbow) - questionable, Deandre Ayton (knee) - questionable, Maxi Kleber (back) - questionable