The Pacers crashed and burned in the first game of their current three-game roadie, getting absolutely jumped from the tip by the Pelicans before losing 129-102.

The bench provided a pulse once in awhile and rookie Jarace Walker took full advantage of the no show by his veteran teammates, but that was the only highlight of the game, stuffing the stat sheet with blocks, steals, rebounds and assists - borderline fun to watch despite the dire context of the action.

Tyrese Haliburton firing an 0-fer and -40 on court in only 23 minutes went past rough to bizarre. The starters only scored 43 points which matched Pascal Siakam’s -43 plus/minus accrued in just 20 minutes.

There have been bad losses, but this seemed like the worst. Unfortunately, can’t throw out the low score since it wasn’t the lowest of the season. Instead, the Pacers had to eat it and ONCE AGAIN, try to move on and bounce back as the hit Texas for their next two games.

The San Antonio on Sunday night should be a good place to bounce back against the Spurs, although Victor Wembanyama is no longer playing like a rookie and seems fed up with the losing. The Pacers won’t find a team tanking to help out, they will have to step up and deliver.

Fortunately, the past two days have delivered epic hoops in Indiana with several monster Sectional games in the Indiana High School tournament. Wow! Plus, IU, Purdue and Butler all won games this weekend.

Now it is the Pacers turn to close out the weekend with a dub and keep pace in the East. For as bad as the loss was on Friday, which leaves the Pacers in 8th in the East, the blue and gold tip off just 1.5 games out of fifth place. It just seems so far away after digesting that gnarly L on Friday.

The Pacers will still be without Ben Sheppard who was sick on Friday, as well. The team did convert the two-way contract of Kendall Brown to a three-year deal which he has earned with his continuous effort for the Mad Ants. The 20-year old, second year player is a live wire on the court and definitely and interesting developing player for a team trying to develop on the defensive end.

Game Details

Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

When: Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Spurs: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama

Injuries

Pacers: Ben Sheppard (illness) - out, Doug McDermott (calf) - out

Spurs: Charles Bassey (knee) - out, Julian Champagnie (ankle) - out