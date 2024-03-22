The Pacers started their current five-game road trip with a feel-good win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

After a slow start, including Detroit jumping out to a 10-2 lead complete with a signature Carlisle disgust time out, the Pacers flipped the game in their favor and then those the starters seized the W by the throat in the third quarter.

The Pacers win on Wednesday followed by the Nets loss on Thursday clinched at least a play-in spot for the Pacers with 12 games remaining. So, the worst-case scenario bar has been raised a notch. The Pacers are currently 7th in the East but just a few percentage point behind the Sixers. If it comes to it in the end, the Pacers have the tie breaker over Philly.

More importantly at this point, the Pacers had big outings in Detroit from both Pascal Siakam (25 pts, 8 reb, 4 asst) and Tyrese Haliburton (20 pts, 8 asst) which included plenty of positive energy along the way. Haliburton eschewed trying to volume shoot his way out of his 3-point slump, instead making 1 of just 3 attempts and instead working his way into the lane for more often.

The bench was also helpful which has become a reliable storyline whether the Pacers win or lose. TJ McConnell had 13 points and 6 assists, but Isaiah Jackson was the revelation as he took advantage of some rare playing time with Stix Smith out.

IJax did what he always does (when he’s not in foul trouble) which is to be quite active around the rim on both sides. He finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists while also snagging 3 steals. Speaking of baseline, his baseline impact in that role is so consistent when he gets the opportunity. He’s not as dynamic on offense as Stix, particularly when you consider being a threat from 3-land. But knowing what to rely on and then getting it makes IJax a valuable option off the bench.

Now the Pacers are in the Pacific time zone where they will play three games in four days starting on Friday night against the Warriors in San Francisco. Prior the the All-Star break, the Warriors ran all over the Pacers 133-109 with Steph Curry putting on a show, making 11 threes and finishing with 42 points.

The Pacers defense has improved quite a bit since that game but will surely be put to the test against Steph and Co. if they want to keep their road winning streak rolling while also keeping pace in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

Game Details

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

When: Friday, Mar. 22, 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandon Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Greene,

Injuries

Pacers: Obi Toppin (ankle) - questionable, James Johnson (personal) - out, Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder)- out

Warriors: Draymond Green (back) - probable, Moses Moody (knee) - questionable