The Pacers lost to the Timberwolves, 114-110 on Sunday evening, delivering a spirited effort that nearly resulted in a comeback win save for the fact this injury ravaged team is also struggling to make open shots that could’ve flipped the result.

News from the third loss in three tries for the Pacers includes another injury. Another hamstring. Obi Toppin, a player who probably makes more of his hamstring than any other play, both sprinting the floor and leaping to eye popping heights to stun fans with highlight finishes, will be out at least a month according to Rick Carlisle during his Tuesday media session.

Before tapping into the remaining injury news, which let’s face it, is far more intriguing than what is happening on the court for the Pacers now, we must give some plaudits for the effort in Minnesota.

Pascal Siakam put forth a legendary effort, clawing and scrapping and finding varied ways to get the airspace to make buckets, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals in over 36 minutes on the floor. The immediate goal for the Pacers should be to get a win for Siakam, if nothing else considering every ounce of effort he is giving while playing against a stacked deck. Regardless of the team’s record, if Siakam doesn’t break down and join the injury list by Christmas, the team may want to make up an injury (Hamstring?) and let him go to the tropical beach of his choosing for a 4 or 5 days for a little rest.

Even before Toppin was hurt, the Pacers started a lineup with Isaiah Jackson at forward and Jay Huff at center along with Ben Sheppard at point guard. The mixing and matching of lineups likely won’t change and on Tuesday, the Pacers released James Wiseman, one of their four centers, to add a point guard option in slam dunk guru, Mac McClung.

During his weekly radio appearance, Carlisle said McClung worked out against two other guard options and didn’t dunk once while earning what will be his first actual NBA contract, a two-year minimum deal which has to feel fantastic for McClung even if it isn’t guaranteed. The addition of the high flying guard, who Carlisle would prefer you just saw as a hard playing emergency option, gives the Pacers 10 players to utilize against the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Umm…let me pause to acknowledge…WHAT ARE WE TALKING ABOUT HERE?

Healthy players and the short and long-term impact have become THEE story of the Pacers even though by Thanksgiving and certainly Christmas, most of the (give me a sec to count…) eight players on the injury list could be available. There has to be a number of losses that triggers Plan B (assuming it wasn’t Plan A) when the team plays for next season with eyes toward maximizing the first round draft pick the re-acquired (just in case) heading into this season.

All of that obvious speculation noted, there are many young players on this team that need experience this season and should they succeed will impact the team’s future as well as any draft pick.

Back to actual game discussion from the Pacers loss in Minny…the grinding effort to put themselves in position to steal a win was thwarted in large part by several quality scoring opportunities, most from behind the arc, that bounced instead of splashing home.

Kyle Taylor highlighted the Pacers current struggles to close the deal on open shots. Aaron Nesmith and Siakam are two high volume shooters delivering over a 40% clip from behind the arc, although Nesmith missed a couple of big ones late in Minny that he would’ve made in May. Regardless, that real issue is the other high volume shooters who are struggling to connect. Ben Sheppard (26.7% from 3-land), Jarace Walker (22.2%) and Obi Toppin (17.doesnt’t matter%) on a combined 16 to 17 3PAs per game has impacted the rough start.

So…here the Pacers are, winless on the road. Trying to make the good shots they create. Falling short against quality opponents.

Following the loss in Minnesota, Carlisle praised the effort his team gave considering the circumstances, referring back to the double-OT opening loss to the Thunder, to say he’s been pleased with the effort in two of the three losses. So, in the new math of the 2025-26 Pacers, they are 2-1 in playing above expectations which may be the only way to judge this team going forward until health says otherwise.

Oh…and Tyrese dunked the other day.

Pacers vs. Mavericks

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

When: Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers (too many injury concerns on both sides to set a line till closer to tip)

Projected Starters

Pacers: Ben Sheppard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson, Jay Huff

Mavericks: Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington, Anthony Davis

Injuries

Pacers: Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Taelon Peter (groin) - out, Johnny Furphy (ankle) - out, Bennedict Mathurin (toe) - questionable, Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) - out, TJ McConnell (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Mavericks: Cooper Flagg (shoulder) - questionable, Dereck Lively II (ankle) - questionable, Brandon Williams (personal) - questionable, Kyrie Irving (knee) - out, Daniel Gafford (ankle) - out, Dante Exum (knee) - out