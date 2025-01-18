The Pacers used a strong second quarter to separate from the Pistons, then held on throughout the second half for another double-digit win, handing the pouty Pistons a 111-100 loss in a game that ended with both teams chesting up and chirping after the final buzzer.

Ah, nice to have the Pistons back in the mix competing for the same playoff real estate.

The Pacers welcomed Aaron Nesmith back to action for the first time since November 1st and AA, as he’s affectionately referred to by teammates, appeared rested and ready for more than the nine minutes he was restricted to in the first half. Nesmith started in place of the suspended Bennedict Mathurin and delivered his usual level of effort, racing around the court on both ends, but also knocked down 2 of 3 threes and finished with 9 points.

Ahead of the Sixers game on Saturday night, both Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton are no longer on the injury report. Haliburton was also a surprise start while dealing with a nagging groin injury. Haliburton seemed fine, as well, hitting the Pistons for 17 points and 8 assists, but more importantly playing 34 minutes without issue.

The Pacers had to scrap on defense to keep their head above water in the possession game against the Pistons. Detroit was +15 on the glass with 14 offensive rebounds, numbers that would normally be enough to ensure a Pacers loss normally. But defensive effort and offensive efficiency were bigger factors for the Pacers.

The Pistons had 19 turnover compared to the Pacers 10 which certainly leveled out the rebound mismatch. Andrew Nembhard mirrored Cade Cunningham’s minutes and made an impact. Yes, Cunningham had 20 points and 9 assists but those numbers are actually a below average game for the sure to be All-Star guard. The fact Cunningham needed 21 shots for his 20 points and turned the ball over 7 times better explains the impact Nembhard had on the Pistons’ lead dog.

Myles Turner killed the Pistons’ will on several possessions, draining 8 (!!!) threes throughout the game, finishing with 28 points to team up with Pascal Siakam in a lethal front court effort. Siakam came up huge with a shot clock-beating turnaround jumper to rebuff the Pistons last run, pushing the lead back to 109-100 with a little over a minute to play.

Myles Turner enjoyed his fourth 3-ball (Photo: FanDuel Sports Network)

Back to the turnover numbers which can’t be overlooked. This was the eighth time the Pacers have had 10 or fewer turnovers and not surprisingly, they are 8-0 in those games. Carlisle would like those numbers to be the norm, as opposed to just 8 games so far, but that was the 5th time in the last 15 games.

The win also left the Pacers with a 12-12 road record after they started the season 2-11 away from the Fieldhouse. Math says, they are 10-1 since which includes winning their last five on the road.

This amazing turnaround which has the Pacers now 13-4 AHD (After Hornets Disaster and the following practice days) has been fortified by pretty good health. Now the Pacers take on the 76ers at the Fieldhouse on Saturday night with a full roster of options. Just Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman are on the injury report and out. With Thomas Bryant filling the missing bigs’ role in the rotation, the Pacers rotation will now have both Nesmith and Mathurin available.

How the rotation minutes are doled out and how dynamic the lineups are from game to game will be quite interesting with the NBA trade deadline about three weeks out. Fortunately, the “problem” will be choosing from players who are playing well as opposed to hoping talented players step up.

As for the Sixers, they are riding a three-game losing streak and recent reports have Joel Embiid out at least another week before further assessment. The depth on the roster is also thin, but Andre Drummond, often a problem for Myles Turner over the years, will likely play and with Tyrese Maxey, Eric Gordon and Kelly Oubre have plenty of players who can get on a heater a be a problem. Paul George has struggled of late and is questionable.

Pacers vs. 76ers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -9.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, Eric Gordon, Paul George, Kelly Oubre Jr., Guerschon Yabusele

Injuries

Pacers: James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

76ers: Andre Drummond (toe) - probable, Paul George (illness) - questionable, Joel Embiid (foot) - out, Kyle Lowry (hip) - out, Caleb Martin (groin) - out, KJ Martin (foot) - out, Jared McCain (knee) - out