The Pacers survived a first half offensive onslaught from the Magic with Paolo Banchers posting 37 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists and defensive stalwart, Jalen Suggs making 5 of 6 threes to add 15 points before the break.

While the Pacers gave up a text book 71 points in the first half, they were ‘only’ down 12 points and came out to flip the game in their favor in the third quarter. In doing so, the Pacers appeared to knock off all of the early season rust and look like the team that attacked the top teams in the East last spring.

Pascal Siakam (10 points in 3Q) and Tyrese Haliburton (7 points, 7 assists in 3Q) went to work in the third quarter to push the Pacers in the lead with a 39-22 advantage. Aaron Nesmith also scored 7 points while do the bulk of the work to slow down Banchero as the team worked to let anyone else beat them while water found its level with Suggs 3-ball shooting.

Unfortunately, the two Magic stars would be heard from at winning time down the stretch along with a couple of back-breaking threes from Anthony Black. The Pacers couldn’t match the playmaking down the stretch as their lead methodically dwindled. Still, the Pacers had a 112-111 lead with under three minutes to play, but could only muster a Haliburton 3-ball the rest of the way as the Magic swooped in to swipe the W.

On a positive tip, the Pacers looked far more like expected at the outset of the season as they continue to find a way to play to the level of their opponent on most nights. Haliburton had his best playmaking game while Siakam (26 points, 9 rebs) continued his rock solid play.

The playing rotation was a bit goofier than usual with the starters playing heavy minutes despite the back-to-back. TJ McConnell only played six minutes which Rick Carlisle mentioned was due to him not feeling well on the B2B. Benn Mathurin played 14 minutes and Jarace Walker played 2 minutes. Ben Sheppard and Isaiah Jackson played the most reserve minutes. IJax had a monster game, battling around the rim to grab 9 rebounds and block 4 shots while adding 7 points.

Banchero lead the way in exploiting the Magic’s positional size advantage. At some point, Carlisle is gonna have to let Walker in particular, take some lumps and learn the hard way against some of the league’s better wing players if the Pacers ever want to alter that size advantage. It has been a problem for three years now. Adding Siakam helped and Walker was brought on to fortify the size from a defensive and rebounding perspective. He may not be ready for prime time, as shown when he grabbed Banchero with both hands instead of moving with him, HOWEVER he need to feel those areas he needs to grow, as well.

No doubt those opportunities will arise for Walker and Mathurin for that matter. Seemed like when the starters flipped the game in the second quarter, Carlisle decided to go for the desperately needed win.

Alas, they came up short and now have the Celtics in town with a well worn starting group. The reserves should get plenty of action against the C’s, just hopefully not in garbage time. Myles Turner tweaked his ankle, so his status is questionable but at best his minutes will likely be minimized.

The defending champion Celtics appear hell bent on actually defending that championship this season, starting out 4-0 with relative ease as the arrive at the Fieldhouse. No doubt many of their fans from around the Midwest will show up to pay homage. Hopefully the Pacers show up as well and once again, play to the level of their competition.

Pacers vs. Celtics

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Injuries

Pacers: James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Myles Turner (ankle) - questionable, Johnny Fruphy (illness) - out

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis (leg) - out, Sam Houser (back) - probable