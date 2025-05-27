The Eastern Conference Finals was lit on fire on Sunday night after the Knicks rallied from a 20-point first half deficit to beat the Pacers in Game 3, 106-100. While the Pacers still lead the series 2-1, Game 4 at the Fieldhouse on Tuesday night will be electric with both teams not fighting for control of the series.

After a long day at IMS, not gonna lie, I was a bit worn out at the Fieldhouse and both teams seemed to play that way, as well in the opening few possessions of the game. But eventually things got rolling and the Pacers enjoyed a boost from their bench to lead by four after the first quarter and then were able to get up to full speed, taking that 20-point lead in the second quarter by flipping some strong defensive possessions into easy buckets.

Tyrese Haliburton lead made sure the Fieldhouse was alive with a seemingly no look lob in transition to Obi Toppin. While the pass looked too high, it was no problem for Toppin to snag with one hand and slam home. Haliburton then created a steal which he flipped into a dunk at the other end. Pacers up 55-35 with 3:20 left in the half.

Throughout this glorious run by the Pacers, the Knicks continued to fight. While they were dealing with foul trouble and Thibs had to go deeper on his bench than usual, there was still a sense of desperation in their play and the Pacers had all of the answers to that point.

Energy, effort and execution is how the Pacers win and from the 3:20 mark in the second quarter through the end of the game, the Pacers execution was nowhere near the level of the Knicks. NYK closed out the half on a 10-3 run including a late 3-ball by Mikal Bridges which cut the lead to 13 at the break.

Still a great spot for the Pacers, but tons of work left while the Knicks were ready to keep grinding. Speaking of grinding, the Knicks had to play through Jalen Brunson’s foul trouble which had him only play 31 minutes instead of his usual 38-40 minutes. As it turns out, they played better without Brunson with Deuce McBride doing fine offensively but helping bolster the Knicks defense which put the Pacers in a funk they were not able to shake.

The Pacers execution started breaking down during the ‘good times’ runs when Tyrese Haliburton and along with Nembhard and Nesmith were getting into the lane but looking for kill shot kick out passes instead of attacking the rim. Despite the 58-point first half, the Pacers were just 3 of 13 from 3-land at the break. Then followed that up with a 2 of 12 effort in the second half.

The Knicks defense jumbled up the Pacers offense at times, but when they were able to get good looks the shots were not falling. It seemed like the Pacers were so used to making shots that the misses became contagious and they lost the feel for what works best. Plus, the reserve rotation was on the floor about 3 minutes too long, which seemed like 10 minutes at the time.

Oh, and Karl-Anthony Towns went ballistic in the fourth quarter.

After sitting much of the first half and appearing forgotten in the Knicks mix, KAT was called on with Brunson on the bench and he answered the bell and then some. KAT snapped of 4 threes that splashed in the fourth quarter, while also driving to the rim relentlessly to finish the fourth quarter with 20 points and playing a huge role in the NYK 17-5 run that gave them their first lead.

Another factor against the Pacers was Aaron Nesmith tweaking his ankle in the third quarter. He would return but while out, the Pacers reserve rotation had a rough second half showing. TJ McConnel had 10 first half points but just 2 points in the second half when the Pacers were hunting for anything to work on offense.

Honestly, the game felt like a blowout and considering the Knicks won the second half 61-42, it kinda was at least for a half.

However, the Pacers did have Myles Turner open for a top of the key 3-ball with 13 seconds remaining that would’ve given the Pacers the lead. After all of the big shot the team has hit during this playoff run, it was probably appropriate that Turner bounced the go ahead attempt since the team shot so poorly.

The Knicks started Mitchell Robinson for Josh Hart in Game 3 which didn’t last too long, though wasn’t a major issue. Hart ended up playing about his normal minutes, but the Knicks found something with KAT (as in, hmm, give him the ball) while Brunson is on the bench. The Pacers offense certainly seems more comfortable with both KAT and Brunson on the floor so they can roll into mismatches a bit easier.

The Knicks will not go away, they have to be put away. Aaron Nesmith is questionable and Carlisle called him a game-time decision. He has been as valuable as any player for the Pacers in this series with his hounding defense and of course, the nuclear 3-ball show in Game 1. But for the Pacers, they have to get back and focus on what they are doing to execute better at both ends. Keep ‘em running!

Regardless, Game 4 sets up for some high level hoops and intensity in an Eastern Conference Finals matchup at the Fieldhouse.

Let’s go!!!

Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Tuesday, May 27, 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -2.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Knicks: None