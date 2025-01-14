The Pacers survived a 13-point deficit and the loss of Tyrese Haliburton at halftime in Cleveland, then flipped the script and outscored the Cavs, 68-40 in the second half enroute to an impressive, 108-93 win.

The win was the sixth straight, double-digit win for the Pacers, but this one against the top team in the league with the top offense that averages over 120 points per game. This was the first game this season that saw the Cavs score fewer than 100 points and just the third time they scored fewer than 110 points.

The Pacers gave up a 10-0 run to start the game and an 11-2 run to end the first half, appearing set to be chasing the Cavs from behind the rest of the night. Instead, the Pacers came out and physically challenged the Cavs, going into playoff mode with more full court pressure which disrupted the Cavs in the third quarter.

The comeback effort took hold three minutes into the third quarter after Cleveland pushed the lead to 15 points. Bennedict Mathurin hadn’t made a three-pointer to that point and had just two points when he confidently turned and let a 3-ball fly.

Bang! Mathurin had 10 third quarter points after initially igniting the rally.

The Pacers bench came up huge, as well after the reserve units have struggled of late in the third quarter during the winning streak. This time they lead the way with Jarace Walker and Thomas Bryant providing an active and aggressive impact at both ends, while Obi Toppin added 10 points of his own in the third quarter.

THIS Bryant and Walker really fortifies the Pacers rotation in the front court and offers plenty of mix and match options depending on how a game is going and/or the opponent. Walker played as a three with a few different lineups that included Siakam/Toppin and Turner/Bryant for a bigger and still active front court. So nice seeing Walker in particular, really step up his game in a big spot for the team and play like he’s really trying to impact the win instead of just doing the right thing and fitting in, if that makes sense.

More of that all the time, Jarace.

Jarace Walker cut to the hoop and flushed a nice pass from TJ McConnell early in the fourth quarter against the Cavs. (Photo: FanDuel Sports Network)

The Cavs tried to make a late run at the win, but in the final five minutes, Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard made sure to close up shop on the W. Siakam had five consecutive points around the five minute mark to push the lead to 18. Then two minutes later, Nembhard scored 5 of his 7 points in the final five minutes, to again, push the lead out to 17 and start killing the will of the Cavs for good.

Such a quality team win from top to bottom, you wish is counted for more than one W.

The Pacers will try to repeat the process of that second half on Tuesday against the Cavs at the Fieldhouse (OG Fieldhouse with no capital H) on a TNT broadcast. The Pacers are 7.5-point underdogs and will surely see a different Cavs team.

While the defense of the Pacers deserves all of the praise, the Cavs did have an off shooting night. I’d like to think they were never comfortable in the second half with how the game was going, but regardless, they come out and hit a few threes, it can be contagious in all the wrong ways.

The Cavs will also have time for a playoff-type adjustment, looking to be more physical and prepared for full court pressure should the Pacers go that route, again. Also, wouldn’t be surprised if the Cavs threw more zone defensive possessions at the Pacers, a la the Bucks second-half move which has worked several times against the Pacers this season.

Tyrese Haliburton is listed as doubtful for the game which seems like good news until it is likely upgraded to out before the game. The hamstring issue is described as tightness, so no strain or pull, but a precautious approach to avoid either those fates is underway. With the Paris trip next week the Pacers have three games remaining this week and then just the two at the end of next week.

But the Pacers have to keep staying in the moment, with or without Tyrese, as the win over Cleveland vaulted the Pacers up to fifth place in the tightly contested Eastern Conference standings, just a half game behind Orlando in fourth and only two games ahead of Atlanta in ninth.

Yep, no time to exhale or feel comfortable, but it is a great time to appreciate how well the Pacers have played of late, literally performing among the top teams in the league over the past 15 games. Only OKC, Cleveland and Boston have a better NET rating over that span.

Now the Pacers will try to keep it going while on display for a national TV audience.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +7.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - doubtful, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome (illness) - doubtful