The Pacers took advantage of a strong and tough first half performance to set the foundation for a 129-113 win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

The Pacers took a 19-point lead to the half, then extended that lead to 34 in the third quarter before giving up a 16-6 run in the final two minutes. The Bulls then won the fourth quarter, forcing the Pacers to give the starters fourth quarter minutes, but the early damage by the Pacers was enough to keep the Bulls from seriously threatening a miraculous comeback.

Andrew Nembhard swiped the ball and left Coby White in the dust for a run out layup in the first quarter against the Bulls (Photo: FanDuel Sports Network)

The Pacers had five steals in the first quarter, four of those in the first five minutes, including a pair by Andrew Nembhard which lead to layups at the other end. The signature Nembhard play below had the gutsy guard doubling on the right block then rotating all the way to the left wing, just beating the ball as the Bulls swung it around the perimeter. The behind the back save sent the ball to Siakam, then to Haliburton who dropped it off to Mathurin for a beautiful one dribble transition bucket which really jump started the Pacers creating some separation early.

The bounce and effort right out of the gate was so nice to see, particularly since the Pacers were without Myles Turner. The defense made Thomas Bryant’s night much easier as he transitioned to the starting lineup and he delivered big time with 22 points, 8 rebounds and two of those early first quarter steals.

Pascal Siakam set the tone offensively for the Pacers, having his way in and around the paint which seemed to by Plan A for the Pacers which they executed quite well. The Pacers made 38 of their 52 field goals from inside the paint, shooting just 29 threes on the night while focusing on the inside game before looking outside. The execution was impressive with 37 assists as the Bulls struggled to defend the rim.

Siakam finished with 26 points to combine with Bryant’s 22. Tyrese Haliburton only took three 3-point shots, but finished with 16 points, 13 assists and only one turnover to continue his stellar play running the show.

During a radio appearance before the game, Jeremiah Johnson mentioned that this would be the Pacers fourth consecutive win by double digits for the first time since 2015 and now that is the case.

The Pacers will try to keep their impressive stretch of play going on Friday when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Pacers beat the Warriors, 111-105 on Dec. 23 when Steph Curry struggled to score all night, finishing with just 10 points. Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins were the biggest problems and kept the Dubs floating in that one.

After the Warriors beat the Pistons on Thursday night in Detroit, their injury report is filled with players, a few questionable on the back-to-back, including Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Dennis Schroder. Both Wiggins and Kuminga are already ruled out, so we’ll see if Curry wants to avenge his poor outing against the Pacers or will take the night off. Fortunately, former IU star, Trayce Jackson-Davis will be in the mix along with former Pacer, Buddy Hield.

These situations always stink when a generational star like Curry makes his only visit to the Fieldhouse and the NBA has him on a back-to-back. Hopefully those who brave the snow expected Friday evening will be offered a show they expect with the Warriors in town. Regardless, the Pacers should be in good shape and ready to continue bringing the juice to the Fieldhouse.

Also, if you are unable to battle the elements on Friday night and have YouTube TV or some other television service without the FanDuel Sports Network, the Pacers broadcast will also be shown locally in Indy on WTHR. This is the first of five games that will be shown locally. Nothing like broadening the potential audience once in awhile to lure in more fans who may like what they see.

Pacers vs. Warriors

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network/WTHR

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -8

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Dennis Schroder, Buddy Hield, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) - questionable, Draymond Green (ankle) - questionable, Moses Moody (knee) - questionable, Dennis Schröder (hip) - questionable, Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - out, Gary Payton II (calf) - out, Brandin Podziemski (abdominal) - out, Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) - out