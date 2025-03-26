The Pacers played a strong 48 minutes, never trailing en route to a 119-103 win over the Timberwolves. Their fifth consecutive win was the fourth at home in the past week, with the Lakers looming on Wednesday to close out the five-game run at the Fieldhouse.

The only blip on the radar was a similar start to the fourth quarter that we all witnessed against the Nets on Saturday, when the Pacers let go of a 20-point lead to begin the fourth quarter. This time, the Pacers took a 22-point lead to winning time and then gave up a 9-0 run to Minny over the first three minutes.

This time, however, the Pacers were able to score more frequently and also held the Timberwolves to four points over a deciding four-minute stretch in the middle of the quarter to kill the visitor’s will and put the W on ice, even leaving a few minutes for the end of the bench to finish out the game.

Forgot how soothing a double-digit lead over the last few minutes of the fourth quarter can feel.

The Pacers earned it with a spirited effort the included pushing the pace and extending full-court defensive pressure for much of the night. This was a good example of a team (Timberwolves) that wasn’t in the mood for that style of play, nor pushing back much of the night.

Anthony Edwards, who normally scores in the 30’s against the Pacers, was playing through a minor thumb injury and Andrew Nembhard’s shadow which minimized his effectiveness to 17 points on 19 shots (1 of 11 from 3-land). Ant also only shot 3 free throws, compared to the 20 FTs he shot at home a week earlier.

Tyrese Haliburton extended is points/assists double-double streak to 11 games with 24 points and 11 assists, while committing just one turnover. He just 12 turnovers during those 11 games while dealing 133 assists. Bonkers.

Speaking of bonkers, Obi Toppin lit up the Timberwolves, once again from behind the arc, making 6 of 9 threes to pitch in 20 points, a week after making 7 of 10 treys, including the game winner in Minny. Timberwolves may give up a couple first round picks for Obi after what he’s done to them this year.

Pascal Siakam continues fighting through a sluggish spate of play to continue impacting wins with 14 points and 6 rebounds. Aaron Nesmith was strong, as well adding 17 points and 7 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Lakers next

The Pacers jump into the spotlight on Wednesday when they face Luka, LeBron and the rest of the Lakers at the Fieldhouse for an ESPN game tipping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 0-2 since LeBron returned from a groin injury, with losses to the Bulls and Magic. The Lakers have lost their last three games and 7 of their last 10 with LeBron out for seven of those games.

Like the Pacers, the Lakers are in a tight race for playoff seeding in the West, so they will no doubt be dialed in to face the Pacers. After the loss to the Magic, Luka was talking about getting his team to be more physical and pick up the defensive effort.

“I think we just got to look back at the way we played during that eight-game winning streak. You know, we were physical, we played a hell of a defense. I think we just got a little bit satisfied, so we can’t afford that right now.”

When Luka is talking defense, you know the Lakers are desperate to get a win. The Fieldhouse should be electric!

Pacers vs. Lakers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, Mar. 26, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -1

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Lakers: Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Lakers: Rui Hachimura (knee) - questionable, LeBron James (groin) - questionable, Bronny James (G League) - out, Maxi Kleber (foot) - out