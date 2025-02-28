The Pacers 111-91 win over the Raptors on Wednesday was not nearly as easy as the final score indicated. In fact, it didn’t take long into the first quarter to realize this was a classic ‘JWB’ game and just win the Pacers did thanks to a huge effort from Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and Myles Turner added another pair of threes, yet the Pacers scored just 26 points and lead by two at the end of the first frame. Nine turnovers in the quarter kept the Pacers spinning their wheels despite the big effort from Halibuton who finished the game with 7 threes, scoring 33 points (on 15 shots!) and dishing out 11 assists. In the first quarter alone, Halibuton had four or five missed assist opportunities that weren’t converted.

Haliburton was a monster and the Pacers needed all he had to give before they eventually wore out the Raps (playing without Scottie Barnes) and close out the win.

The rest of the point guard rotation has been a problem with TJ McConnell out and Andrew Nembhard struggling of late. Since the All-Star break, Nembhard is 1 of 11 from behind the arc. He also has 13 assists AND 13 turnovers in those four games. Most of his four first quarter turnovers against the Raps were uncharacteristic. The man needs a breakout game to reset and get going. Also, McConnell returning (hopefully soon) will be a big relief valve in the rotation.

Regardless of how they got there against the Raptors, the Pacers did indeed just win, baby. The win kept the Pacers in fourth place in the East with both Milwaukee and Detroit breathing down their neck, currently in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

While the Pistons are riding an 8-game win streak, the Magic have faded, so the race between these three teams for a home playoff spot will remain lively. While the Knicks are struggling a bit, they would have to really break down like last season to fall out of the third spot in the East.

Heading in to Miami, where the Heat are in eighth place in the East after a 2-6 stretch, the Pacers are one game up on the Bucks in the loss column and down 0-2 with two games to play in the season series. The Pacers are up two games in the loss column on the Pistons but hold the tie breaker so lets make it three.

The Pacers have 25 games remaining as they continue to get back in sync following the break. Haliburton and Turner have been great, while Aaron Nesmith has emerged to look like his late-season self last year. Siakam and Nembhard are still trying to find their rhythm and once they do, the Pacers should be ready for a tough race to the end of the regular season.

As it is, the Pacers have been a top ten offense and defense in the league and sixth in net rating since the All-Star break. That is a nice trend which show improvement compared to the past 15 games which that net rating dips to 13th in the league thanks to that struggling stretch prior to the break.

The break was a boost for Haliburton and with Siakam and Nembhard slow to return to form, ‘Rece has been forced to emerge as the primary playmaker which is when the Pacers are playing at their best. Now he needs to take that show on the road against the Heat on Friday.

Pacers vs. Heat

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

When: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -4.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Heat: Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggnis, Bam Adebayo, Kel’el Ware

Injuries

Pacers: TJ McConnell (ankle) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Heat: Bam Adebayo (calf) - questionable, Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - questionable, Nikola Jovic (hand) - out, Dru Smith (Achillles) - out