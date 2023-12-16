As we warned before the game, the Pacers can’t consider any win a given this year and they managed to put up their worst effort of the season on Friday, surrendering a 137-123 loss with little resistance once the game started slipping away after a solid start.

The Pacers had a 40-32 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter, then didn’t score again for over five minutes of game time. Isaiah Jackson scored two of this team high 20 points to stop a Wiz 13-point run.

But the Pacers couldn’t slow down the Wiz until the air was out of the game. Washington outscored the Pacers 78-50 over the second and third quarters. The Pacers had no interest or at a minimum, energy to make a game altering run. Excuses abound as the Pacers are on the tail end of a monster, emotional road trip. However, they are still professionals, paid to handle their business for 2-3 hours on game nights. That was not the case in D.C. and it resulted in the ugly loss.

After such a positive and electric IST experience, the Pacers now face some real adversity with a back-to-back against the top team in the West in the Timberwolves. To make matters worse, Tyrese Haliburton bruised his knee in Washington and is questionable. Assuming Hali plays, the task remains a problem with the size and activity the Wolves can throw at the Pacers.

Quick notes:

The worst part of the way the Pacers played on Friday was the vets struggling so much. Myles Turner (2 for 10), Bruce Browns (2 for 7) and Buddy Hield (2-11 from 3-land) had nothing for the Wiz.

Isaiah Jackson continued his solid play off the bench with 20 points and 13 rebounds. He continues to appear comfortable in his role while expanding his offensive offerings.

Rookies Jarace Walker (13 minutes) and Ben Sheppard (9 minutes) played. That is all. Non-garbage time minutes for Walker, too. Both may need to join the mix in Minny as the Pacers will need all hands on deck if the regular rotation continues to play like they are out of gas.

Game Details

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

When: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

Injuries

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (knee bruise) - questionable, Andrew Nembhard (knee) - out, Jalen Smith (knee/heel) - out

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards (hip pointer) - questionable, Jaylen Clark (Achilles) - out