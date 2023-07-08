The Pacers can officially say Obi Toppin’s name after confirming their trade with the Knicks which sent Toppin to Indy, well Las Vegas for now, for two second round picks (2028, 2029). As we’ve mentioned before, this is quite a nice deal for the Pacers to give up so little for a flyer (Toppin did play at Dayton) on a talented player hungry for more burn in a contract year.

Thank you for your indulgence, now back to the Summer Pacers in Las Vegas. Since the Pacers do not play their first game until Saturday nigh, the team took a turn practicing at NBA Con at Mandalay Bay, a sort of fan fest type celebration of hoops, fashion and concerts with events throughout the week. Not exactly sure what all of that means, besides slide us more of your money, but the event space includes a basketball court where the Pacers put in some work for VIP ticket holders (slide us a little more money).

There is always great anticipation leading up to Summer League which normally under delivers just based on the circumstances of the games and actual goals of the teams involved. However, with three veterans players joining rookies Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker in the presumed starting lineup, there should be some quality minutes to see the rooks under duress for the first time as Pacers. Can’t wait!

Among other young players, I’m really intrigued to see how Oscar Tshiebwe looks on the court. I wish I could find a highly degenerate book to offer odds on the rook from Kentucky grabbing 8+ rebounds. If he gets near 20 minutes, I can’t imagine him not tracking down those boards. It is just what he does. However, he’ll have to do something offensively to stay on the court long enough to have that big impact on the glass. Looking forward to following that story off the bench.

Would love to hear what others are looking forward to tracking as the Summer Pacers take on the Wizards on Saturday night. Whatcha got?