Illness hit me hard on Tuesday and it had nothing to do with the Pacers, 112-89 loss to the Blazers. Felt the madness coming on a few hours before the tip, so I gave in around halftime as the game appeared to be taking the same form as the Pacers late rally to beat Utah the night before.

Unfortunately, as with my state of health, the Pacers game in Portland continued to deteriorate into one of the worst losses of the season. The three point shooting was just as clanky as in Utah, the rebounding deficit was lethal (and there were a LOT of rebounds up for grabs in the first half), but this time around the Pacers were level in the turnover margin with both teams at 19 for the game.

This was not worse than the ‘classic’ loss to the Hornets in early December considering the circumstances on a road back-to-back and to Portland’s credit, they have played as one of the best teams in the league over their last 10 games. Defensively, they took away Tyrese Haliburton with size and athleticism, along with some physical play which Rick Carlisle complained about after the game.

This turned into a classic schedule loss and now the Pacers move down the PCH for a pair of games in Los Angeles starting on Thursday night against the Clippers in the new Intuit Dome. The Clips have flown under the radar most of the season with a 28-22 record, two games behind the Lakers who are always a bright beeping spot on the league’s radar.

Kawhi Leonard has only played in 12 games this season, but has played seven consecutive games and expects to be in the lineup against the Pacers. The Clips have lost three of their last five, so it is hard to say Kawhi has been a big difference makers. The Clips’ backcourt has been quite good, however with Norman Powell averaging 24 points per game and James Harden averaging over 21 points and 8 assists.

The Pacers are underdogs in a bounce-back situation which is a circumstance the Pacers have fared quite well in this season.

Trade deadline

The Pacers appear set to stand pat without a making a move before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Thursday (jinx). Needless to say, starting with Luka for AD, this trade deadline week has been quite active, although with minimal impact on the Pacers and the East. The Heat will be better having moved on from the Jimmy Butler drama and adding a player in Andrew Wiggins who can help instead of hinder what the team is trying to accomplish.

The biggest impact thus far is that Luka Doncic may make his Lakers debut against the Pacers on Saturday, so ESPN flipped their schedule to broadcast that game just in case. Consider the move by ESPN, I’d say Luka will be playing.

Most of other trades with a lot of moving parts and picks seem more focuses on salary cap management. The Bucks picked up Kyle Kuzma for Khris Middleton which certainly doesn’t alter the balance of power in the East, unless Kuzma finds his missing game now that he’s on a playoff team.

At this point, it seems any move the Pacers may make would be along the lines of a salary cap management deal, maybe moving James Wiseman’s money. The rumors of teams Obi Toppin and Bennedict Mathurin being available seem quiet, but plenty can happen in the waning hours and minutes before the deadline.

Pacers vs. Clippers

Where: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA

When: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Thomas Bryant

Clippers: James Harden, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr., Ivica Zubac

Injuries

Pacers: James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Clippers: None