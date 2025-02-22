Which Pacers team would show up after the All-Star break?

For a team that has shown varied effort and execution throughout the season, the Pacers face a stiff test to begin their post-All-Star schedule which would require much better play than they displayed in the final few games leading up to the break.

Rested and healthy, with Myles Turner cleared to play, taking on an equally healthy (and rested) Grizzlies team, the current second seed in the West, made for a great test that the Pacers passed with flying colors, rallying from an early deficit to post a 127-113 win.

The Grizz beat the Pacers in Memphis by essentially making it a four-on-four game with Jaylen Wells shadowing Tyrese Haliburton. This time around the Pacers decided to work harder get Haliburton free from the face guarding, a growing problem. Myles Turner in particular was setting some physical screens to force switches and alter the Memphis defensive look.

Things didn’t start well in the first quarter, but there were signs that if the Pacers could make some shots, they could be on to something. Much of the first quarter was a classic ‘make or miss league’ situation. The Pacers fell behind 12-2 in the first four minutes of the game, but that stretch included wide open three-point misses by Haliburton, Myles Turner (2) and Andrew Nembhard. Good shots, not going down. Even Pascal Siakam missed a signature wide open midrange shot.

Fortunately, the Pacers depth kicked in with the reserve group in the final five minutes of the first quarter which started arguably the best stretch of basketball this season to finish out the half. The Pacers outscored the Grizz in the second quarter, 50-26 as the starters returned to make up for all of the misses they had to start the game.

Turner, Haliburton and Nembhard made 6 of 7 threes in the second quarter, with Turner making all three of this attempts. The Pacers big man scored 15 of his 17 points for the game in the second quarter run, then flipped his focus to defense in the second half when he had 7 blocks and 7 of his 10 rebounds for the game.

Photo: FanDuel Sports Network

Like Turner, Haliburton scored zero points in the first quarter, but started cooking in the second and finished the game with 22 points and 9 assists as the Pacers beat back a third quarter run by the Grizz to eventually win going away. Haliburton lead the Pacers in scoring, but six of his teammates also scored in double figures as the Pacers, once, again showed that their depth and ability to spread the wealth, allows them to play with any team in the league.

Bennedict Mathurin had another impactful effort off the bench, scoring 16 points, while Aaron Nesmith added 13 points and 7 rebounds in one of his best shooting nights since returning from injury. TJ McConnell had 7 point and 7 assists off the bench, as well.

Andrew Nemhbard and Pascal Siakam weren’t as impactful on offense, but held up well defensively under trying conditions. Nembhard did the bulk of the work to slow down Ja Morant (12 points on 15 shots). Morant’s most impressive high-flying moment may have been on the Pacers first bucket, when Nembhard stole the ball and then lured a fly by block attempt by Morant before laying the ball in.

Getting the all-around effort from the rotation is big, but always much better when lead dogs like Haliburton and Turner, in this case, are setting the tone. The schedule remains challenging with a home back-to-back tipping off Sunday evening against the Clippers. On Monday. the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic make their annual visit to the Fieldhouse.

Similar to the Grizz, these are teams the Pacers have an advantage against if they can lean on their depth and pace of play to control the action. No easy task, but with a couple of days off at home, the Pacers should be primes and ready to pick up where they left off against the Grizz when the face the Clips. Hopefully, that includes getting off to a strong start that includes making buckets this time.

Pacers vs. Clippers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -2.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Clippers: James Harden, Kriss Dunn, Kawhi Leonard, Amir Coffey, Ivica Zubac

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Clippers: Norman Powell (knee) - out