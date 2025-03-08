The Pacers let go of a valuable potential win on Thursday night, losing to the Hawks, 124-118.

After taking an 8-point advantage to winning time in the fourth quarter, the Pacers couldn’t stop the Hawks when it mattered, getting outscored in the final frame, 38-24. Oof city.

The game seemed to be playing out similar to the Pacers win over the Rockets in their prior game. Both teams making runs, a seeming tug-of-war for control of the game until one side eventually gives in and let’s go of the rope. Against the Rockets, the Pacers held the visitors scoreless for a five minute stretch in the fourth quarter before the Rockets finally let go.

In Atlanta, the Pacers let go of the rope over the final five minutes when they simply couldn’t get a stop on defense and were unable to keep pace at the offensive end. Without Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers certainly missed their star guard’s closing ability, particularly with how well he has played of late.

Now the Pacers will rinse and repeat the process by hoping to rinse the sour taste of that loss out while also trying to repeat putting themselves into position to win in the fourth quarter, while not repeating the way they finished.

The Pacers wasted a solid 35 point effort from Pascal Siakam but offense wasn’t the main problem. Instead, it was the Pacers lack of force on the defensive end where the Hawks made their way to the hoop repeatedly, scoring a whopping 74 points in the paint. Onyeka Okongwu and Georges Niang combined for 44 points and while Niang hit 4 threes, he also made his way inside for far too many buckets.

Niang’s 24 points were part of a 50-point effort for the Hawks’ bench compared to the Pacers 22 bench points, as the Blue and Gold reserves continue to struggle. No doubt Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin returning will boost the full playing rotation, but this game was sitting there for the taking and the Pacers were simply unable to rise up and grab it.

Round 2 on Saturday night with Haliburton and Mathurin still listed as questionable and Aaron Nesmith added to the injury list, although as probable. For the Hawks, Terrence Mann and Caris LeVert are new to the injury report with a questionable status. Both were impactful off the bench on Thursday.

Pacers vs. Hawks

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

When: Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -3

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Hawks: Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Mouhamed Gueye, Onyeka Okongwu

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (hip) - probable, Tyrese Haliburton (hip) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (wrist) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Hawks: Trae Young (Achilles) - probable, Caris LeVert (knee) - questionable, Terrence Mann (quad) - questionable, Vit Krejci (back) - questionable, Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) - out, Jalen Johnson (shoulder) - out, Larry Nance Jr. (thigh) - out