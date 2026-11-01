Things appeared to be going sideways for the Pacers in a hurry in the first few minutes against the Heat on Friday. Four misses from behind the arc set a familiar tone and the Heat seemed poised to take advantage.

As it turned out, Jay Huff broke the seal from deep and the Pacers went on to make 6 of the last 8 3PAs in the first quarter, racing out to a 42-36 lead. It was then that things started going sideways in fatal fashion as the Pacers remained inconsistent relying on the deep, deep bench with Obi Toppin joining Tyrese Haliburton, Ivica Zubac and TJ McConnell on the injured and out list which cut the usual playing rotation in half.

So, looking for a positive take away, the Pacers shot over 45% from behind the arc on 37 attempts which was nice to see, but other than that, the Heat were merciless to the Pacers injury woes. Ol’ friend Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the charge with 31 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Bam Adebayo fortified the front court dominance with 27 points and 9 rebounds while Klay Thompson turned back the clock to drill 7 of 12 threes and add 25 points to complete that trio’s best effort together to date.

The Heat scored over 30 points in every quarter and really seized control in the third quarter. When Pacers acting coach, Lloyd Pierce played the last five available players on the bench midway through the third, there was a sense he may just leave them out there the rest of the way. But that group, lead by Quenton Jackson was able to trim what was a 21-point deficit down to 15 to start the third. But not much went right for the starters or reserves in the fourth quarter as they all generally seemed to be playing frustrated.

Three-game losing streaks are always frustrating since rarely do all of the losses play out the same and for now the Pacers are trying to find some success to stay afloat until better and, mor importantly, healthier days arrive.

TJ McConnell and Johnny Furphy were assigned to the Noblesville Boom to give them a chance to workout in real basketball situations while the Boom prepare to open their season next weekend. It sounds like Furphy will be limited more to drills and not playing 5-on-5 yet, but any movement toward a return is positive at this point.

The Pacers host the Nets for a Sunday evening game at the Fieldhouse with Atlanta coming in on Monday to complete the home back-to-back. At this point, McConnell remains out on the injury report with Obi as questionable, but the Pacers injury list is always fluid under the current circumstances.

The Pacers are still looking for a win with a 48 minute effort to be proud of, as opposed to picking out one part of the game (3pt shooting) that improved. But a win over the Nets by any means is priority number one as the Pacers tip off their November schedule.

Pacers vs. Nets

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 - 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -3.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Nets: Nolan Traore, Keon Ellis, Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle, Day’Ron Sharpe

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) - probable, Obi Topping (back) - questionable, Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, TJ McConnell (hamstring) - out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Ben Sheppard (meniscus) - out

Nets: Mikel Brown Jr. (back) - out, Egor Demin (bone bruise) - out