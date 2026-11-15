It had been awhile since the Fieldhouse faithful had that kind of fun at the Fieldhouse. Games against the Knicks always hit differently and with both teams are healthy enough to fight on every possession, the result is often magical and that was this case in the Pacers 106-104 win over the Knicks on Friday.

The Pacers were in full depth and effort mode, after a rather slow start that made it appear it would be the Knicks that would wear down the Pacers and methodically put away the game after they took an early 18-9 lead midway through the first quarter.

But then that depth kicked in with TJ McConnell and Quenton Jackson joining the fray to immediately amp up the energy and remind Jalen Brunson someone would be pestering him all night. Jay Huff also joined the game at that time and in two minutes scored 8 points with a couple of threes, with the second trey knotting up the game a 20 points each.

The Knicks only scored 9 points for the remainder of the quarter and fierce fight from both sides was felt for nearly every possession the rest of the way. While the Pacers took control in the second quarter and enjoyed a few double-digit leads, no lead was safe in this one.

By the end of the game, QJack and McConnell had the highest +/- on the team and their constant pesky effort on the floor helped wear on the Knicks’ nerves, as well. Brunson couldn’t help not chirping back at QJack and while the Knicks’ star had a huge game with 33 points and 11 assists, he had to work through the 36 minutes he played to get there.

A couple of odd calls here and there for the Knicks late in the game, including a non-call against Nembhard with a few seconds remaining that the league admitted on Saturday was a foul, and suddenly the visitors had the ball with a chance to win or tie. Fortunately, Karl-Anthony Towns settled for a Dirk fade away 17 footer that bounced and sent the faithful home happy.

On that non-call for Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith sprained his wrist fighting for the loose ball and is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the 76ers. It appeared worse at the time, but any short-term setback is not good at this time. Nembhard is also questionable with a hip issue, so hopefully he can go and continue his solid play after a hard-fought effort against the Knicks in which his physical play was matched on the other side. Nembhard had 12 points and 6 assists, but also 6 turnovers which is normally several games worth.

Pascal Siakam also had to fight for all of his 19 points against the physical defense of OG Anunoby. Siakam did earn 12 free throws in the process but only made 7 which included missing a pair late that could’ve helped seal the deal. Overall the Pacers earned 25 trips to the line compared to the Knicks with 13. The aggressors are usually rewarded and for the bulk of the game, that was the Pacers.

Ivica Zubac made a difference in this one after a rough start he settled in and scored 12 points with 13 rebounds including 9 offensive rebounds. He paid homage to Moses Malone a couple of times to boost those numbers but his force was felt around the rim. With KAT doing his things inside and out, the Pacers utilized Huff early and then Larry Nance Jr. to extend the defense including late in the game. Nance had just 2 points and 2 rebounds in 14 minutes but his effort was noticeable.

Kelly Oubre Jr. also took well to the rivalry with the Knicks, finishing with 16 points, 5 rebounds and a couple of steals. Defensively, much like Nance, Oubre has appeared to settle into the role the team needs him to play on the defensive end and his length and activity have certainly made an impact. The Pacers gave up no 30-point quarters against the Wizards on Wednesday and just one against the Knicks on Friday.

By the end of the game, QJack and McConnell had the highest +/- on the team and their constant pesky effort on the floor helped wear on the Knicks’ nerves, as well. Brunson couldn’t help not chirping back at QJack and while the Knicks’ star had a huge game with 33 points and 11 assists, he had to work through the 36 minutes he played to get there.

On to Philly where the game-time injury report will be watched closely. The Sixers won’t have Joel Embiid but they have plenty of fire power in that starting lineup to make things rough.

Pacers vs. 76ers

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 - 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -+6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecomb, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Jabari Walker

Injuries

Pacers: TJ McConnell (hamstring) - probable, Andrew Nembhard (hip) - questionable, Aaron Nesmith (wrist) - questionable, Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Ben Sheppard (knee) - out

76er: Joel Embiid (foot) - out, Dominick Barlow (back) - out, Adem Bona (back) - out, Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) - out