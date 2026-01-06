The Pacers rough start to the season, which is closing in on the midway point of the season, continued in a negative direction with a 135-127 loss to the Magic on Sunday.

The game played out in similar fashion to the loss against the Spurs in the Pacers prior game, with a strong start but another 41-point second quarter given up as the Magic flipped what was a 12-point Pacers lead, with solid early returns from the reserve rotation, to a 13-point Magic lead late in the second quarter.

The Pacers responded quite well to the let down, though, scoring 42 points of their own in the third quarter to put themselves back in position to win the game, even taking a brief lead midway through the fourth quarter. But a 9-0 run put the Magic back in control and the Pacers couldn’t get over the hump to get all the way back.

There was plenty of good in this one which when viewed on its own makes it hard to believe that the Pacers lost. Aaron Nesmith got things cooking early with a pair of 1Q threes and 10 of his 25 points. For the game, Nesmith added three more treys with 8 assists and 4 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam continued grinding alongside Nesmith, with a game high 34 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. The Pacers also had a pair of double-doubles with Andrew Nembhard posting 20 points and 11 assists and Micah Potter, who started at center, adding 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Unfortunately, the Magic matched lead by local legend, Desmond Bane’s 31 points. They also had three triple-doubles to nullify to big numbers their Pacers counterparts delivered.

So, the Pacers are in historically bad territory despite showing some signs of playing better with Nesmith and Sheppard fortifying the rotation. Benn Mathurin did not play in Orlando and prior to the game Rick Carlisle indicated that Mathurin will be out for awhile to get his sprained thumb (and likely, big toe) right before returning.

Tying the franchise record for consecutive losses has quickly moved this season on the watch list for the worst NBA season ever. The 1-12 start was the worst start in franchise history. The Pacers now sit at 6-30 which has them on pace to win 14 games, at best.

The 1982-83 Pacers finished with a 20-62 record which remains the worst record for a Pacers team. That crew was 12-24 through their first 36 games, so the Pacers have plenty of work to do to hit that 20 mark at this point.

Circumstances may make this the worst team record wise, but it seems implausible that this is the worst team in franchise history considering where they were 6 months ago, playing for a championship in OKC. As the losses mount in this lost season, at least the team is set up to take a historical run at a positive winning turnaround next season. Of course, that seems so far away at this point.

As mentioned above, the Pacers host the Cavs on Tuesday, a team dealing with their own issues after starting the season with championship aspirations. The Cavs are currently 8th in the East and dealing with a chunky injury list that includes Donovan Mitchell currently expected to sit out the game in Indy to rest. If the Pacers can pick up where they left off in the second half in Orlando, they could once, again, put themselves in position to earn that elusive seventh win of the season.

The Pacers made yet another roster move on Monday when they waived Tony Bradley before his non-guaranteed contracted became guaranteed for the season. The team had a decision to release Bradley or Micah Potter to preserve some cap space and create a roster spot. With Potter now starting and making a difference with the offensive flow, the Pacers will keep him in the mix along with Jay Huff as they wait for Isaiah Jackson to return. IJax did travel with the Pacers to Orlando which is a good sign his concussion recovery is progressing in a positive direction.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam, Micah Potter

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Sam Merril, Jaylon Tyson, De’Andre Hunter, EvanMobley

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) - out, Isaiah Jackson (concussion) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen (illness) - questionable, Dean Wade (knee) - questionable, Donovan Mitchell (rest) - out, Larry Nance Jr. (calf) - out, Max Strus (foot) - out