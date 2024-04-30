It wasn’t easy, but the Pacers won their third consecutive game in the series, sweeping the two home games against the short-handed Bucks to move within one win of advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Down Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to start the game for the Bucks, forward Bobby Portis was given an early exit after shoving and slapping Andrew Nembhard while battling for position on the baseline. Even with so much firepower missing for the Bucks, they were able to generate quality offense and stay in touch with the Pacers until a third quarter run put the good guys up for good.

Khris Middleton remains a problem, scoring 25 points for the Bucks while spilling all of his guts to remain on the floor. As Rick Carlisle predicted prior to the game, Brook Lopez still has a post game to lean on which he did early, while adding his usual splash of from behind the arc to finish with 27 points.

But while the Pacers struggled at times defensively, they had no problem maintaining their pace and had a sizzling night from behind the arc, making 22 of 43. Myles Turner earned primary podium honors by making 7 3-balls to finish with 29 points and 9 rebounds. He even hit a knock out three while the crowd was chanting his name for the prior to plays at both ends.

Bottom line, though is that the Pacers have caught a major break with Milwaukee’s injury situation and they are taking advantage of it. However, there are higher levels of play this team can reach and will need to if they can secure that coveted fourth win against the Bucks.

According to Shams, Dame and Giannis remain doubtful not just on the injury report but among sources expressing that doubt for the duo’s availability for Game 5. No doubt the Fiserv Forum will be hostile and who knows how the game will be called. Game 4 some a couple of egregious technical fouls early after buckets by Pascal Siakam and Pat Beverly, which created an odd tone for the game.

Regardless of how things appear on paper, each win becomes more difficult for the Pacers, a collective group that has not been in this position before. It appeared in the Game 1 loss in Milwaukee that there were too many guys for the Pacers looking for others to rise up and make plays. Only Siakam answered. This team can’t operate on one or two guys getting it done, but instead function much better when six ore seven players score in double figures with a couple of big numbers mixed in, as was the case on Sunday.

Haliburton’s back seized up prior to the game on Sunday which made him a late addition to the injury report. He was suddenly unable to move and feared he may have to miss the game until the training staff was able to loosen up the back. Haliburton remains questionable on the current injury report with the back which we can assume will go through the same process to get him ready for tip time, if at all possible.

Regardless, it is just win, baby time! JWB

No style points required. No apologies necessary.

Game Details

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

When: Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2024, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT/Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -4.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Bucks: Patrick Beverly, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez

Injuries

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (back spasms) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Bucks: Khris Middleton (ankle) - probable, Patrick Beverly (oblique) - probable, Damian Lillard (Achilles) - doubtful, Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - doubtful