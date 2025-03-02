The Pacers suffered a frustrating road loss in Miami, dropping a 125-120 decision to the Heat on Friday.

Frustrating because there were so many positive elements that often deliver a win regardless of the opponent. The three-point shooting was otherworldly with the Pacers making almost 54% of their 39 attempts. Pascal Siakam (8 for 11) and Myles Turner (5 for 9) combined to make 13 treys which is far above average for the front-court duo. Siakam scored 36 points and fueled runs in both the first and second half that appeared to put the Pacers in control of the outcome.

Unfortunately, the duo also combine to only grab 8 rebounds which was a team-wide issue that arose whenever the Pacers seemed to have seized control. The Heat gobbled up key offensive rebounds which turned what could’ve been back-breaking stops by the Pacers, into fuel for getting back into the game for the Heat.

Miami also shot well from behind the arc, making just four fewer threes but with a similar percentage. However, the second chance points were killer, giving the Heat an 18-6 advantage, some of those on kick out threes which always flip the momentum in a hurry.

The Pacers were particularly hot early in the game and when they iced up late in the third quarter, it appeared they may have used up all of their makes for the day. But Siakam got it going, again and the Pacers worked their way back into the game a couple of times late.

Tyrese Haliburton tied the game at 120 with a minute left in the game, but the Pacers were unable to get a stop on the next possession as Davion Mitchell was left open on a switch to knock down what would be the most critical 3-ball of the game. Of course, covering Tyler Herro closer than Mitchell makes the shot something you can live with, although since arriving in Miami, Mitchell has been shooting at a career-best clip. In fact, he made both of this 3PAs against the Pacers which made for seven consecutive threes over his last two games.

Following the Mitchell 3-ball, the Pacers had a Haliburton turnover, then a too late foul with just 6 seconds remaining. The execution of the little things late failed the Pacers who had to limp home with an L despite having such a strong offensive performance.

The loss now has the Pacers in fifth place in the east, a half game behind the Bucks and a half game ahead of the Pistons who split their last two games. Back to business at the Fieldhouse for the next two games (Chicago, Houston) before playing three on the road, including two games in Atlanta on Thursday and Saturday this week.

The Bulls are at the Fieldhouse on Sunday evening after posting an OT win in their last game in Toronto on Friday. Bennedict Mathurin missed the Miami game with a wrist injury and is expected to be out on Sunday. TJ McConnell returned to action in Miami and is off the injury report.

Pacers vs. Bulls

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -10.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Bulls: Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Matas Buzelis, Zach Collins

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (wrist) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Bulls: Kevin Huerter (knee) - questionable, Ayo Dusunmu (shoulder) - out, Nikola Vucevic (calf) - out, Patrick Williams (quad) - out