The Pacers moved to 45-31 on the season after beating the Hornets, 119-105 on Wednesday night. The Pacers won the first three quarter and tied the second, appearing to control the game much of the night even if there were lapses along the way stretching into the third quarter.

With a major storm descending on Indy during the game, I made my way home at halftime to watch the rest of the game which finished about five minutes before my power went out for about 18 hours. Thursday was not a fun off day for me but hopefully the Pacers were able to get some rest and take advantage of the current homestand which ends on Friday night against the Jazz.

*The Pacers continued to handle their business despite the weather outside, moving to 8-2 over their last 10 games as their magic number to clinch the 4th seed in the East is 4 games. They were also able to manage minutes nicely with only Tyrese Haliburton going over 30 minutes for the game.

While it sounds like a ho hum game, there were certainly highlights the sparked the Fieldhouse faithful. TJ McConnell had a signature steal while pressuring the Hornets full court which required an out of bounds save to Ben Sheppard who found a cutting Thomas Bryant for a dunk. A trio of terriffic efforts to deliver some magic.

Later in the game, another steal, this by Tyrese Haliburton sparked more transition magic. Haliburton, while back pedaling, took the outlet pass and bounce it for Obi Toppin to finish (see below). Poetry in motion, indeed. Especially in slow motion, as we get Myles Turner’s leaping reaction as it unfolds.

Entertainment value at the Fieldhouse is at a high level regardless of the opponent this year. Haliburton continued shooting the 3-ball well, making 4 of 6 and finishing with 22 points and 10 assists and no turnovers. The type of game (20, 10, 0) no other player has done more often. Can’t wait for ‘Rese’s prime.

Jarace Walker continued his positive impact off the bench with a team best, +21 while on the court, adding 10 points and 6 rebounds to the cause. Walker and Mathurin off the bench are such intriguing X factors for the postseason. They have dynamic capabilities and neither are afraid to jump into the fray and try to make plays. Solid supplement to a starting unit that has been humming along nicely for the past couple of months.

The depth of options from game to game will be critical for the Pacers in the playoffs. The Bucks have come alive with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing out of his Greek Freakin’ mind. Recent reports have Dame Lillard’s status improving better than expected to the point he may be available which will add to the intrigue. The Bucks have an easier remaining schedule than the Pistons for the fifth spot, which may come down to the two games they play against each other to close out the season. However, the Pacers have to continue taking care of their W’s to maintain that fourth spot. Four more wins/Bucks losses will do the trick but no time to exhale.

The Jazz are in town with the bulk of their regular rotation on the injury list. The Pacers have added Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam as questionable. Siakam needs any rest he can get over the next 10 days, so it would make sense if he sat this one out. Been awhile since the Pacers had a clunker loss, particularly at home. No time for that now with plenty still at stake for playoff positioning.

Pacers vs. Jazz

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, Apr. 4, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -16

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Jazz: Isaiah Collier, Collin Sexton, Brice Sensabaugh, Micah Potter, Kyle Filipowski

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (calf) - questionable, Pascal Siakam (elbow) - questionable, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson - out (torn right Achilles tendon)

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson (foot) - out, John Collins (ankle) - out, Taylor Hendricks (leg) - out, Walker Kessler (concussion) - out, Lauri Markkanen (knee) - out, KJ Martin (illness) - out, Cody Williams (illness) - out