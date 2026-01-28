The Pacers appeared to pick up where they left off in OKC, as they jumped out to an early and impressive lead against the Hawks, but eventually running out of gas in the second half, losing 132-116.

Once again, the Pacers enjoyed an early boost from their ‘center free’ starting lineup before settling for a 38-34 lead after the first quarter. Jarace Walker had an early 7 points and 3 rebounds, Johnny Furphy was active on the glass and Nesmith was hitting threes.

With Obi Toppin as the lone injured player remaining to return, it appeared this may be the way this squad rolls the rest of the way. Plenty of support around Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, making the 48 minute winning effort more common. The Pacers looked like the better team even as they played even with the Hawks in the second quarter.

Siakam came out and appeared ready to put a win to bed early, scoring 17 third quarter points as the Pacers pushed their lead to 15 midway through the third.

Then the Pacers got stuck on 92. The Bulls closed the third quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 95-92 lead to winning time and then added the first seven points of the fourth quarter to suddenly seize control of the game.

The Pacers were out of juice and looking like a road weary crew that had dealt with brutal winter travel and been forced to tip off at 1:30 p.m. due to cold considerations. There was no force remaining to punch back after taking that 17-0 hit.

One more specific note from the loss was the return of Bennedict Mathurin who played a big role in that hot early start for the Pacers. Benn scored all 16 of his points in the first half, including making his first four shots (including two 3-balls) as part of a 10-point first quarter. But much like the team as whole, Mathurin didn’t have much juice left for the second half, but did get in some good game minutes.

Now the Pacers return home to face the Bulls at the Fieldhouse on Wednesday with Jarace Walker listed as questionable with a foot bruise. Whether or not the Walker can go, this matchup with Chicago may alter the ‘center free’ lineup considering former Pacers big man Jalen Smith has been starting next to center Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls had won four consecutive games before losing to the Lakers in their last outing on Monday. That leaves them at an even 23-23 on the season, a game ahead of the Hawks in ninth place in the East.

Pacers vs. Bulls

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +2.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam

Bulls: Coby White, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis, Jalen Smith, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries

Pacers: Jarace Walker (foot) - questionable, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Bulls: Zach Collins (toe) - out, Noa Essengue (shoulder) - out, Tre Jones (hammy) - out