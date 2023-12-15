The Pacers have stayed busy during their off days trying to take care of their neighbors in Central Indiana.

The annual Thanksgiving dinner for around a 1000 men, women and children, hosted by Tyrese Haliburton tipped things off.

Earlier this week, Pacers owner Herb Simon teamed up with his friend Stephen Berman, CEO of Jakks Pacific Toys to deliver toys around Indiana, making stops in Peru and Bedford to spread some blue and gold joy.

Next up will be an effort spearheaded by assistant coach, Lloyd Pierce with an assist from Aaron Nesmith. Pierce and his family will host a coat drive to benefit Horizon House on December 19 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Nesmith will join Coach Pierce for the second hour to greet fans who are asked to donate new or gently-used coats of all sizes.

The first 50 fans who donate a coat at Horizon House (1033 East Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46202) will receive two tickets to the Dec. 20 game against the Charlotte Hornets.

There will also be a drop-off location in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Entry Pavilion from now until December 19. This includes the Pacers home game on Monday, Dec. 18 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.