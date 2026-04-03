The Pacers started their mini two-game road trip with a 145-126 win over the Bulls in a game that fluctuated between astonishing and absurd throughout the 48 minutes.

First of all, the win alone meant the Pacers swept the Bulls 4-0 in their regular season matchups this year which seems almost cruel considering the Pacers have just 18 wins. This win was earned with Pascal Siakam playing as the only regular starter in the lineup that was missing Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker and TJ McConnell.

The Bulls called the Pacers starting backcourt of Ethan Thompson and Quenton Jackson and then raised them late in the first quarter with Mac McClung and Yuki Kawamura playing together. Thompson took advantage of his opportunity and scored a career-high 24 points in 31 minutes, making 5 of 8 3-balls while adding 5 assists.

Speaking of assists, Thompson was one of four Pacers with 5 assists. Of the 11 players, 10 had at least 3 assists while Kam Jones lead the way with 7 dimes. The team scored 83 points in the first half with 30 assists, a league leading number for the season. For the game, 49 assists were dished out as the Pacers made 57% of their shots and 42% of their threes. All of that sharing put some positive energy into the balls without a doubt.

Siakam did his part to get things going despite playing just 22 minutes, the big fella scored 25 points on just 16 shots, with 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Though few realize it outside the Pacers bubble, Siakam is playing at an All-NBA level considering the team’s circumstances averaging a tick below 24 points per game. While he’s shown some frustrations of late, the recent wins seem to have perked him up.

But…enough of this winning thing. Fortunately, the Kings also won on Wednesday, maintaining a 2-game cushion in games won over the Pacers. During the game before that result was known, I was starting to consider some conspiracy theories as to why the Pacers may suddenly win their way out of the bottom three. It is an interesting exercise though one I hope won’t be necessary over the final week of the season.

Now what?

The Pacers face a Hornets team that is trying to lock in at least the 8th spot in the East for a better play-in situation. Charlotte has won their last two games and 7 of last 10 to slide past the Magic and Heat who have both won just 2 of their last 10 games, included losses to the Pacers during that stretch.

Looking at the last six games for the Pacers, the Hornets, Cavs, Timberwolves and 76ers are plenty incentivized to win against the Pacers, which leaves the Nets as a 50/50 win possibility which would at this time pending all other results, would be the last win the Pacers could absorb and remain in the bottom three teams. The final game against Detroit will likely be goofy, as well assuming the Pistons, with a current 4.5 game lead over Boston, have locked up the East and rest their main guys.

But first the Pacers are in Charlotte where the Hornets are heavy favorites to even up the season series which the Pacers lead, 2-1 thanks to a couple of early season wins before Charlotte was able to get their young crew all rowing in the same direction.

Pacers vs. Hornets

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

When: Friday, April 3, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +15.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Quenton Jackson, Ethan Thompson, Jalen Slawson, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, Moussa Diabate

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (lower back) - out, TJ McConnell (hammy) - out, Aaron Nesmith (lower back) - out, Jarace Walker (back bruise) - out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Hornets: PJ Hall (ankle) - questionable