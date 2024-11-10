The Pacers appeared to be on the cusp of a serendipitous feel-good W in Charlotte on Friday. Injuries force rookie Johnny Furphy into spot minutes and a major rotation run for Quentin Jackson at point guard. Still, the Pacers were up 13 points after a Mylers Turner bucket midway through the third quarter.

Then everything that was feeling good turned painful.

The Hornets rapidly erased the double-digit deficit and didn’t look back, riding a 23-2 run thru the remainder of the third quarter.

After a distracted first viewing of this one, followed by a heavily distracted Saturday enjoying IU football moving to 10-0, I was just going to hold off on posting something until after the Knicks game. But just found the urge here, to clear the deck as the injury news remains murky.

Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell missed the mess on Friday and remain questionable. Considering McConnell was dealing with an illness, hopes of his return are the highest. Both would be most welcomed considering the Knicks perimeter problems. O

Obi Toppin (ankle) has also entered the injury chat and considering his designation at this point in the proceedings, his availability seems dicey at best.

Fortunately, the Knicks have little front court help behind Karl-Anthony Towns so adjusting the lineup without having to worry about big should help the Pacers.

HOWEVER…what the Charlotte game revealed which could be far more apparent against the Knicks is that the stars on the Pacers need that supporting cast around them to be…well, stars.

Somehow, Pascal Siakam, who I maintain needs strong All-Star consideration, was a +5 in Charlotte, but Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were unable to hoist the shorthanded squad on their back to help with the heavy lifting. The inconsistency of those two has the Pacers perfectly placed at 4-5 on the year.

Aaron Nesmith has been ruled out. Nembhard, McConnell and Toppin remain questionable and the Pacers will be in trouble without at least two of those players. No worry, Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker will get plenty of run but Haliburton, who maintains he is healthy, and Turner, seem to need their comfort pillows (Nesmith, Nembhard, TJ) around them to bring the noise.

Now…with the Knicks in town, none of the Pacers should need any support to raise their level of play. We know what the Pacers can do when dialed in together, regardless of the opponent.

But that Charlotte implosion continues to expose the fragile nature of this team that can morph from title contenders to pretenders in a six minute stretch of play. All part of maturing as individual players and a group as a whole.

That maturation process remains a major work in progress.

Pacers vs. Knicks

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +3

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthon Towns

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out, TJ McConnell (illness) - questionable, Andrew Nembhard (knee) - questionable, Obi Toppin (ankle) - questionable

Knicks: Miles McBride (illness) - questionable, Cameron Payne (hamstring) - questionable, Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) - out, Mitchell Robinson (ankle) - out