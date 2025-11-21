There were smiles, laughing and hugging and other signs of joy…and that was just on the Pacers bench.

The byproduct of big plays on the court is the natural reaction of teammates on the bench enjoy big play the get the Fieldhouse rocking. Thus was the case when Jay Huff pump faked a perimeter 3-ball attempt to then drive into the lane for a straight-arm, Statue of Liberty dunk at the rim.

Early foul trouble for Isaiah Jackson and Tony Bradley opened up more minutes for Huff and he took advantage, finding the range to make 4 of 9 threes which created the threat he used to get in the lane. Huff finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks filling the role and then some expected for a center with this Pacers team.

Others role players improved on their impact, as well. Ben Sheppard started and guarded LaMelo Ball to spare Andrew Nembhard the energy needed to run the team. Shep made a three, but picked up enough scraps on offense or in transition to finish with 15 points. Jarace Walker lifted his impact by making 3 of 4 3-balls to finish with 9 points. Finally, the most efficient effort was delivered by TJ McConnell, who made a couple of threes, finished with 14 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in just 14 minutes.

All of that production was plenty to supplement the strong play of the Pacers top dogs, lead by Bennedict Mathurin who hit the Hornets with a 24 point, 12 rebounds double-double. Pascal Siakam delivered the usual, with 22 points and 7 assists and 4 rebounds. Andrew Nembhard wasn’t his best with 16 points and 7 assists while also turning the ball over 6 times, but he remains a steady hand.

All of these numbers and production were really the type of effort expected to be the norm with this group, however they have been shooting so poorly, leading to offensive numbers that are simply an outlier compared to the rest of the league. Another game or two like the win over Charlotte and those numbers will draw the Pacers back to the pack.

But for one night, it was certainly nice to see so many players who have been pressing to improve their play, actually team up and deliver a dub. The Pacers won the first three quarters, then held on through some blips at winning time in the fourth quarter.

The key play in holding off the Hornets came when the lead had shrunk to eight points at 119-111 and Colin Sexton picked off an errant Nembhard pass for a run out layup. However, Mathurin sprinted back and was able to contest the layup, appearing to get at least a finger on it, but regardless, Sexton missed the layup which the Pacers then cashed in at the other end when Nembhard made a middie to push the lead back to 10 points.

Those types of hustle plays always force spontaneous joy to burst out at the Fieldhouse. It also emphasized how well Mathurin is playing since returning, not just scoring but scrapping to find plays at both ends of the floor.

Now the Pacers try to maintain the level of play they showed on Wednesday when they head to Cleveland to resume NBA Cup play against the Cavaliers on Friday night. The Pacers are double-digit underdogs, a role they probably don’t mind after finding something to build on.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

When: Friday, November 21, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Prime

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +13.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, De’Andre Hunter, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (knee) - out, Quenton Jackson (hammy) - out, Johnny Furphy (ankle) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Cavaliers: Sam Merrill (hand) - questionable, Darius Garland (toe) - out, Jaylon Tyson (concussion) - out, Max Strus (foot) - out