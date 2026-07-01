Digging through the possible free agents for the Pacers following their draft night move which saw them free up a couple of million by dealing Kam Jones to Chicago for a second round pick used on Braden Smith, the name Kelly Oubre Jr. stuck out as a potential perfect fit considering the circumstances.

A 6’8 wing with a 7’2 wingspan who can play multiple positions off the bench, is not afraid to make plays and more importantly, has been making around $8 million per year while with the Sixers the past two seasons. Last season, the 30-year old 11-year pro battle a knee injury early in the season, but averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds in 50 games. He shot 36 percent from 3-land on 4.8 shots per game which was a career high, lifting his career 3PT% closer to 33 percent. No role is guaranteed with the current Pacers roster, but he will have every opportunity to seize a role in the rotation if all goes well.

The fit on the roster reminds me of the situation in an old Brady Bunch episode (emphasis on old) when Greg Brady was wooed by some flashing music execs to become the new Johnny Bravo, a handsome singer wearing a flashy suit in the fashion of an extremely poor man’s Elvis. After realizing they execs didn’t care about his music, Greg confronts the execs and finds out they only interested in him because he fit the suit.

Oubre reportedly met with the Pacers yesterday and with no deal immediately struck, likely held out to see if other options with a potential starting spot would emerge. By Wednesday afternoon, Oubre was ready to join the Pacers with a 2-year deal for around $17 million, according to Shams.

The Pacers had around $9 million available which has them just under the first apron of the salary cap which they cannot now exceed. So yeah, a perfect fit…for the roster.

Concerns

A big, versatile wing for under $10 million a year is not without concerns and for starters, availability has been an issue for Oubre. Along with the hyperextended knee early last season, Oubre sprained his elbow in March. Over the past four years he has not played more than 70 games (48, 68, 60 and 50 games played to be exact).

Also, in his 11 seasons, Oubre has only been in the playoffs for four of those seasons, playing 35 total postseason games. For no reason in particular, I have always (and unfairly) compared Oubre to a Nick Young-type of player, meaning a skilled talent who is more interested in being an NBA player and enjoying the NBA lifestyle than striving to be the best player possible and dying to win games.

Again, that is an unfair judgement and seeing the role he played and how he played in Philly last season altered my mindset on his game. Of course, he is a more mature player at this point, so joining the Pacers culture that is lead by players who are singularly focused on doing whatever it takes to return to the NBA Finals should create a situation for Oubre to find a role to flourish and impact winning.

The Pacers have a solid seven man rotation with the starters and Obi Toppin and TJ McConnell. The final two or three spots (depending on the game) in the rotation will be up for grabs with Oubre, Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard vying for minutes along with a backup big in (for now) Jay Huff or Micah Potter.

If Oubre comes in and takes control of a spot in the rotation great.

If Oubre’s presence brings out the beast in Walker and he seizes a spot, also great.

Shep will always play a sporadic role pending defensive circumstances and of course, filling in for injury issues.

Regardless of how those roles shake out before the opener, the Pacers have fortified their depth for the upcoming season. They can see how it plays out and then make a move later, if needed. Considering no other teams in the East have made drastic improvements, the Pacers should be ready to compete at the top of the East, once again.