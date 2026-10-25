The pregame atmosphere was electric. The welcome back celebration for Tyrese Haliburton was exceptional.

Then the game started. When the game ended, the Pacers lost 121-105 to the Mavericks in a game that was not nearly as close as the score may appear.

The Pacers seemed to leave all of their juice in the pregame festivities as they gave up 44 first quarter points to the Mavs, a team that scored just 38 points in the first half of their first game two days earlier.

The Pacers played a big role in ushering in the depth and effort era and one major characteristic of these games it that it exposes the team unable to give the requisite effort for 48 minutes. In New Orleans, the Pacers were able to survive a long scoreless stretch in the second quarter and stay on the grind to end up swiping a win.

Another 5-plus minute scoring drought against the Mavs in the second quarter, extended the 17-point deficit after the first quarter to as much as 37 points in the second quarter. The Pacers struggled to get good shots and then when they did really struggled to make shots. At the half, the Pacers were 2 for15 from behind the arc while the Mavs were 10 for 19 and feeling quite comfortable on the floor.

To the Pacers credit, they did improve in the second half, holding the Mavs to 44 points while cutting the 34-point halftime deficit inside of 20 points. In fact, Jalen Slawson had a chance to cut the lead to 11 and make things sexy in the fourth quarter. But Slawson missed two free throws and the Mavs quickly scored four points to reclaim control of the game.

By the way, the missed FTs were the only blemish on Slawson’s night as he was exceptional playing off the bench. Not only did he play with excess effort but he was really hunting plays and along with Quenton Jackson who was scrapping away in the second half, were the only two Pacers with a positive plus/minus for the game.

On a night when Jarace Walker started but really struggled to impact the game, Slawson likely earned a much longer look in the rotation with his energy on the court which included diving on the floor to steal the ball from Kyrie Irving which eventually lead to an Obi Toppin dunk that allowed the incredible Fieldhouse faithful to get raucous.

Walker once again was unable to get in play hunting mode and was not able to give a positive impact to the starting unit. Aaron Nesmith did not start the game, but did start the second half and assuming his health holds up should remain in that familiar role going forward.

Walker has work to do to keep the minutes he’s been getting so far. The opportunities should remain with Ben Sheppard out indefinitely with a torn meniscus. But Walker stood out for the wrong reasons, including a possession when he picked up Cooper Flagg full court. Flagg just started dribble full speed up the court and Walker waited a beat before realizing he had to turn and run. Flagg finished at the rim with Walker looking for help from behind. No bueno.

At the top of the playing rotation, Pascal Siakam had 23 points but 5 turnovers. Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points on 17 shots, 7 assists and 3 turnovers. The Pacers gave up 31 points on turnovers for the game, with 22 of those points in the first half. Ivica Zubac had 9 points and 11 rebounds but also had 3 turnovers and struggled just hanging onto the ball at times.

Kyrie Irving lead the Mavs with 24 points while Cooper Flagg had 14 points in the first half before Nesmith had a chase down block effort on Flagg that was ruled a flagrant 1 foul. Flagg ended up hurting his shoulder on the floor which created a little dust up between the teams as the Mavs rushed Nesmith to support their franchise guy.

That type of effort by Nesmith, not giving up on a play and spilling guts to try to make a play is what the Pacers were missing for most of the first half. The good news is they know what needs to be done to improve their play. The guts spilling effort is the only way out as they continue to work in new faces in different roles throughout the rotation. While that effort may remain an uncomfortable process, the only way to make it better is to work harder, smarter, better.

The next opportunity to do so comes on Sunday evening when the Pacers take on the Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first of back-to-back games on the road. The Nets are one of the lower rated teams in the league, but guys like Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle can get on heaters which the Pacers have to find a way to slow down. No freebies in this league this year.

Time to bounce back after an embarrassing game in front of an electric crowd who came to get crazy but had no other option than to boo their favorite team after witnessing their first half effort.

Let’s hope it is all cheers for the blue and gold at the Fieldhouse going forward.

Pacers vs. Nets

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026 - 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -7.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac

Nets: Egor Demin, Keon Ellis, Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle, Day’Ron Sharpe

Injuries

Pacers: Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, TJ McConnell (hamstring) - out, Ben Sheppard (knee) - out

Nets: Tyler Bilodeau (shoulder) - out