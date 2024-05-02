Rick Carlisle didn’t like his team’s intensity despite an early double digit lead in a game the Pacers eventually lost, 115-29. Following the loss, Tyrese Haliburton admitted the very short-handed Bucks “out-competed us.”

These damning admissions after the game ring a familiar refrain from multiple similar circumstances throughout the regular season.

But…in the playoffs?

In a potential closeout game against a wounded opponent?

Overall this Pacers team is young and inexperienced, but can still play below their collective expectations even when they have set themselves up for unexpected success. The effort, or lack thereof, discussion after games is ridiculous at this time of the year.

The Pacers finished the first quarter up 31-23, controlling the pace for the most part while key Bucks, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis were already breathing heavy. Knowing the elder Bucks had to play heavy minutes, Rick Carlisle went with his depth to try to keep fresh legs running and wear out the Bucks.

Instead, the Bucks went to a zone and then altered their defensive approach to switch all over the court. The reserve unit was slowed down to a crawl and couldn’t generate much quality offense while allowing the Bucks to get rolling on offense.

The game flipped and the starters sat. When they returned, they were unable to find a solution to the Bucks adjustments, instead settling for perimeter shots that were not falling. As the game progressed, several different Bucks joined Middleton and Portis in delivering knockout blows to the Pacers. Pat Beverley was getting to the lane in the first half while Malik Beasley was getting whatever he wanted in the second.

Any Pacers response along the way was beaten back and made worse ending with an embarrassing Game 5 loss, sending the series back to the Fieldhouse for a 6:30 p.m. ET tip on Thursday night.

The immaturity flaw reared its ugly head once again, threatening to be a fatal flaw heading into Game 6. This includes trying to deal with the disruptors in Portis and Beverley who had their way with the Pacers, clowning them over the final three quarters. If the Pacers can’t rise up and shut ‘em up, then leave them alone and play your own game.

Two plays stuck out to highlight the failure of the Pacers, even if it is unfair to pin the losing effort on the two players. Believe me, we could go down the roster with issues. But, obviously, Obi Toppin getting goaded into a technical by Pat Bev as the Bucks were starting to surge was the first mind numbing play that forecast stormy times on the horizon. Another simple play was a long rebound that bounced about 20 feet from the rim. Myles Turner as the closest to the ball, but his momentum had already started to go back down the court. But as the ball flew his way, Turner stopped but was unable to go get the ball before Beverley swooped in and swiped the carom. Gotta win those type of 50-50 plays in a close out game.

Now What?

On a personal note, this is sweet. The Pacers have a chance to close out a playoff series at home? Sign me up. Obviously, they blew a major opportunity with a soft effort in Milwaukee. But the risk of dumping Game 5 would be worth the reward of finishing the series at the Fieldhouse.

There will be pre-game festivities at Bicentennial Plaza, which was built for this time of year. Game 6 will also have t-shirts for fans to deliver another Gold Out. The joint will be jumping. The fans will not lack intensity nor be out-competed. Hopefully, the players hold up their end.

https://twitter.com/Pacers/status/1785671127584415916

As Game 5 ended, there were reports that Giannis and Dame were trending toward being ready for Game 6. Honestly, that could jumble up the Bucks more than it helps them if…and this is a big IF…the Pacers show up ready to play 48 minutes. At a minimum, it would drastically alter Middleton’s role and I’m not sure either could deliver more than Middleton has been throwing at the Pacers in this series.

Looking at the betting books less than 24 hours before the game, the fact that the Pacers remain 8-point favorites certainly indicates that the doubtful status for both Bucks’ stars will continue to keep them out. If the buzz of their return had more substance, that number would be much lower.

Regardless, Travis Best is expected to ‘rev it up’ prior to the game. Seem like it wouldn’t hurt if the Pacers could find a seat for Best on the baseline by the Bucks bench.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Thursday, May 2, 2024, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT/Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -8

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Bucks: Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez

Injuries

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (back) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Bucks: Khris Middleton (ankle) - probable, Patrick Beverley (oblique) - probable, Damian Lillard (Achilles) - doubtful, Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - doubtful